Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown, shown March 28, 2014, recently accepted the job as the Sacramento Kings' next head coach. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday evening and will miss Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kerr entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and won't be on the bench for Monday night's Game 4. In his place, associate head coach Mike Brown will take over on an interim basis. Advertisement

Earlier Monday, Brown was named the next head coach of the Sacramento Kings. Brown also previously served as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers (2005-10, 2013-14) and Los Angeles Lakers (2011-12).

"I actually just messaged with him, want to send him my best," Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said of Kerr. "Hope he gets healthy very soon. Rest up. It's the way of the world right now.

"COVID is still rampant throughout, so I just want to make sure he is doing well. I know it is terrible timing and stuff, but hopefully his spirits are still up there."

ESPN reported that Kerr had been wearing a mask over the past several days before his positive test result Monday. It remains unclear whether he will travel with the Warriors on Tuesday to Memphis for Wednesday's Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Entering Monday's Game 4, the Warriors held a 2-1 series lead over the Grizzlies.