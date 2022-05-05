NBA playoffs: Booker, Paul pace Suns in blowout of Mavericks

Phoenix Suns guards Chris Paul (3) and Devin Booker (1) heated up in the second half of a blowout playoff win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday in Phoenix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Devin Booker scored 21 of his team-high 30 points in the second half to lead the Phoenix Suns to a blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinal series. Booker made five 3-pointers over the final 24 minutes of the 129-109 victory Wednesday at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Fellow Suns guard Chris Paul scored 14 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter. Advertisement

The Suns now own a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven game series.

"We've done a good job of having the lead at the end of the third quarter and finishing teams off this year," Booker told reporters. "This was another example of it."

Paul and Booker combined to make 16 of 21 shots (76.1%) in the second half. The Suns outscored the Mavericks 50-32 in the paint and led by as many as 27 points. They shot 64.5% as a team, including 52% from 3-point range.

"We take what the defense gives us," Paul said.

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic scored 14 of his game-high 35 points in the first quarter, but the Suns took a 32-28 edge into the second. The Mavericks outscored the Suns 32-26 over the next 12 minutes for a 60-58 lead at the break.

Booker scorched the Mavericks with a dozen in the third. He also scored the first eight points of the quarter. The Suns added a 6-0 run later in the quarter and took an 89-83 edge into the fourth.

The Mavericks cut the lead to three at the start of the final frame, but would not get closer down the stretch. The Suns later added a 22-2 run and took their biggest lead of the night with 3:05 remaining.

Suns forward Jae Crowder scored 15 points in the win. Fellow forward Mikal Bridges chipped in 11 for the Suns. Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock scored 16 points in the loss.

The Mavericks host the Suns in Game 3 at 9:30 p.m. EDT Friday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.