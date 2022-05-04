Trending
Advertisement
NBA
May 4, 2022 / 10:41 PM

Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons to undergo back surgery, out 3-4 months

By Connor Grott
Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons to undergo back surgery, out 3-4 months
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons, shown April 23, 2022, is having a microdiscectomy procedure to address pain located in a herniated disc in his lower back. File Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE

May 4 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons is scheduled to undergo back surgery Thursday, the team announced.

The 25-year-old Simmons is having a microdiscectomy procedure to alleviate pain located in a herniated disc in his lower back, according to the team. The decision to undergo the surgery was reached after "consultation with multiple back specialists."

Advertisement

ESPN reported that Simmons will require three to four months of rehabilitation after the operation, but he is expected to be fully healed ahead of preseason training camp in September.

"After consultation with multiple back specialists, it has been determined that the best course of action for Ben's long-term health is for him to undergo surgery," the Nets said in a statement Wednesday.

RELATED Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro wins Sixth Man of the Year Award

"The microdiscectomy procedure, scheduled for Thursday, is designed to alleviate pain caused by the herniated disc in Ben's back. Further updates will be provided following the procedure."

Despite multiple attempts that ultimately resulted in setbacks, Simmons never appeared in a game for the Nets, who acquired him from the Philadelphia 76ers in a Feb. 10 trade.

Advertisement
RELATED NBA playoffs: Ayton, Booker guide Suns past Doncic, Mavericks in Game 1

He planned to return for Game 4 of the Nets' Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, but the back ailment ultimately forced him to remain out.

Simmons, a three-time All-Star selection and the 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year, has three years and $114 million remaining on his contract after this season. He is expected to return to the Nets for the 2022-23 campaign.

RELATED Lowry out for Game 1, Embiid could return by Game 3 in Heat-76ers playoff series

Latest Headlines

Adebayo, Butler help Heat beat 76ers, take 2-0 series lead
NBA // 1 hour ago
Adebayo, Butler help Heat beat 76ers, take 2-0 series lead
MIAMI, May 4 (UPI) -- Bam Adebayo scored a team-high 23 points and the Miami Heat made 51.3% of its shots from the field for a win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday at FTX Arena in Miami.
Ja Morant scores 47 to help Memphis bounce back in series vs. Golden State
NBA // 16 hours ago
Ja Morant scores 47 to help Memphis bounce back in series vs. Golden State
May 4 (UPI) -- Ja Morant scored a playoff career-high 47 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a Game 2 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, tying the second-round Western Conference series at a game apiece.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro wins Sixth Man of the Year Award
NBA // 1 day ago
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro wins Sixth Man of the Year Award
May 3 (UPI) -- Miami Heat sharpshooter Tyler Herro was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year for the 2021-22 season, the league announced Tuesday.
NBA playoffs: Ayton, Booker guide Suns past Doncic, Mavericks in Game 1
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA playoffs: Ayton, Booker guide Suns past Doncic, Mavericks in Game 1
May 3 (UPI) -- Devin Booker got off to a stellar start, while Deandre Ayton dominated in the paint to lead the Phoenix Suns to a win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of their second-round Western Conference playoff series.
'X-factor' Tyler Herro, Heat erupt late for Game 1 win vs. 76ers
NBA // 2 days ago
'X-factor' Tyler Herro, Heat erupt late for Game 1 win vs. 76ers
MIAMI, May 2 (UPI) -- Tyler Herro scored 25 points and hit four 3-pointers to lead the Miami Heat to a strong finish and Game 1 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in their second-round playoff series Monday in Miami.
Lowry out for Game 1, Embiid could return by Game 3 in Heat-76ers playoff series
NBA // 2 days ago
Lowry out for Game 1, Embiid could return by Game 3 in Heat-76ers playoff series
MIAMI, May 2 (UPI) -- Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will not play in Game 1 of a second-round Eastern Conference playoff series with the Philadelphia 76ers, the team said. 76ers star Joel Embiid, who is also injured, could return by Game 3.
Poole, Thompson help Warriors overcome Grizzlies, Morant in Game 1
NBA // 2 days ago
Poole, Thompson help Warriors overcome Grizzlies, Morant in Game 1
May 2 (UPI) -- Jordan Poole totaled 31 points off the bench and the Golden State Warriors overcame a 34-point night from Ja Morant to win Game 1 of their second-round Western Conference playoff series with the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA playoffs: Antetokounmpo triple-double helps Bucks crush Celtics in Game 1
NBA // 2 days ago
NBA playoffs: Antetokounmpo triple-double helps Bucks crush Celtics in Game 1
May 2 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo logged a 24-point, triple-double performance to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a lopsided win over the Boston Celtics Sunday night in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series.
NBA playoffs: Chris Paul doesn't miss, leads Suns to series win over Pelicans
NBA // 5 days ago
NBA playoffs: Chris Paul doesn't miss, leads Suns to series win over Pelicans
April 29 (UPI) -- Veteran guard Chris Paul made 14 of 14 shot attempts for a game-high 33 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a series-clinching Game 6 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker to return for Game 6 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
NBA // 6 days ago
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker to return for Game 6 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
April 28 (UPI) -- Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker will return for Game 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Diamondbacks' Bumgarner ejected after stare-down, heated exchange with umpire
Diamondbacks' Bumgarner ejected after stare-down, heated exchange with umpire
Rain could change the odds for Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Rain could change the odds for Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Evgeni Malkin nets tip-in, leads Penguins to 3OT win vs. Rangers in Stanley Cup playoffs
Evgeni Malkin nets tip-in, leads Penguins to 3OT win vs. Rangers in Stanley Cup playoffs
NFL announces full slate of international games
NFL announces full slate of international games
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement