Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons to undergo back surgery, out 3-4 months

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons, shown April 23, 2022, is having a microdiscectomy procedure to address pain located in a herniated disc in his lower back. File Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE

May 4 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons is scheduled to undergo back surgery Thursday, the team announced. The 25-year-old Simmons is having a microdiscectomy procedure to alleviate pain located in a herniated disc in his lower back, according to the team. The decision to undergo the surgery was reached after "consultation with multiple back specialists." Advertisement

ESPN reported that Simmons will require three to four months of rehabilitation after the operation, but he is expected to be fully healed ahead of preseason training camp in September.

"After consultation with multiple back specialists, it has been determined that the best course of action for Ben's long-term health is for him to undergo surgery," the Nets said in a statement Wednesday.

"The microdiscectomy procedure, scheduled for Thursday, is designed to alleviate pain caused by the herniated disc in Ben's back. Further updates will be provided following the procedure."

Despite multiple attempts that ultimately resulted in setbacks, Simmons never appeared in a game for the Nets, who acquired him from the Philadelphia 76ers in a Feb. 10 trade.

He planned to return for Game 4 of the Nets' Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, but the back ailment ultimately forced him to remain out.

Simmons, a three-time All-Star selection and the 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year, has three years and $114 million remaining on his contract after this season. He is expected to return to the Nets for the 2022-23 campaign.