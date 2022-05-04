Trending
Advertisement
NBA
May 4, 2022 / 7:59 AM

Ja Morant scores 47 to help Memphis bounce back in series vs. Golden State

By Alex Butler
Ja Morant scores 47 to help Memphis bounce back in series vs. Golden State
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant scored 18 points in the fourth quarter of a playoff win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Memphis. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

May 4 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Ja Morant scored a playoff career-high 47 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a Game 2 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, tying the second-round Western Conference series at a game apiece.

Morant made 15 of 31 shots from the field and five 3-pointers in the 106-101 triumph at FedExForum in Memphis. The Grizzlies totaled 14 3-pointers as a team, compared to just seven for the sharpshooting Warriors.

Advertisement

"I felt like this was a must-win game for us," Morant told reporters. "I was frustrated with myself for missing the [game-winning] layup in Game 1."

Morant scored 18 points in the fourth quarter, including the Grizzlies' final 15 points. He hit a floater with 1:42 remaining to give the Grizzlies their final advantage.

RELATED Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro wins Sixth Man of the Year Award

"I love being in those moments," Morant said. "I love being the one to take those shots with all that pressure. Also, it's about making the right play.

"I just took it upon myself to go get a bucket for us to win."

Advertisement

The game featured six lead changes and was tied four times. The Warriors outscored the Grizzlies 60-42 in the paint and 29-35 off the bench. The Grizzlies held a 15-10 edge in points off turnovers and 18-10 edge in fast break points.

RELATED NBA playoffs: Ayton, Booker guide Suns past Doncic, Mavericks in Game 1

Morant and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 14 and 10 points, respectively, over the first 12 minutes for a 33-25 Grizzlies lead through the first quarter.

The Warriors outscored the Grizzlies 26-23 in the second, but trailed 56-51 at halftime. They outscored the Grizzlies 13-3 to end the third and the game was tied 77-77 to start the fourth.

The Warriors continued their run with four unanswered points over the next two minutes and later held a 4-point lead with 3:50 remaining. Morant hit a driving layup to cut the deficit to two about 16 seconds later and followed with a 26-foot, go-ahead 3-pointer for a 98-97 edge.

RELATED Lowry out for Game 1, Embiid could return by Game 3 in Heat-76ers playoff series

The Grizzlies then outscored the Warriors 13-4 over the final 3:34.

The win was a solid rebound for Memphis after it lost a close game to Golden State in the first game on Sunday to fall behind in the Western Conference semifinal series 0-1.

Warriors star Stephen Curry scored a team-high 27 points with nine rebounds and eight assists in the loss. Jordan Poole added 20 off the Warriors bench. Ziaire Williams chipped in 14 points off the grizzlies bench. Jackson totaled 12 points in the victory.

Advertisement

"It's in our DNA," Curry said of the loss. "We know what to do ... We feel like we should win those type of games. It's a tough feeling, but we understand the big picture."

The Warriors host the Grizzlies in Game 3 of the best-of-seven game series at 5:30 p.m. PDT Saturday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Latest Headlines

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro wins Sixth Man of the Year Award
NBA // 11 hours ago
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro wins Sixth Man of the Year Award
May 3 (UPI) -- Miami Heat sharpshooter Tyler Herro was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year for the 2021-22 season, the league announced Tuesday.
NBA playoffs: Ayton, Booker guide Suns past Doncic, Mavericks in Game 1
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA playoffs: Ayton, Booker guide Suns past Doncic, Mavericks in Game 1
May 3 (UPI) -- Devin Booker got off to a stellar start, while Deandre Ayton dominated in the paint to lead the Phoenix Suns to a win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of their second-round Western Conference playoff series.
'X-factor' Tyler Herro, Heat erupt late for Game 1 win vs. 76ers
NBA // 1 day ago
'X-factor' Tyler Herro, Heat erupt late for Game 1 win vs. 76ers
MIAMI, May 2 (UPI) -- Tyler Herro scored 25 points and hit four 3-pointers to lead the Miami Heat to a strong finish and Game 1 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in their second-round playoff series Monday in Miami.
Lowry out for Game 1, Embiid could return by Game 3 in Heat-76ers playoff series
NBA // 1 day ago
Lowry out for Game 1, Embiid could return by Game 3 in Heat-76ers playoff series
MIAMI, May 2 (UPI) -- Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will not play in Game 1 of a second-round Eastern Conference playoff series with the Philadelphia 76ers, the team said. 76ers star Joel Embiid, who is also injured, could return by Game 3.
Poole, Thompson help Warriors overcome Grizzlies, Morant in Game 1
NBA // 1 day ago
Poole, Thompson help Warriors overcome Grizzlies, Morant in Game 1
May 2 (UPI) -- Jordan Poole totaled 31 points off the bench and the Golden State Warriors overcame a 34-point night from Ja Morant to win Game 1 of their second-round Western Conference playoff series with the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA playoffs: Antetokounmpo triple-double helps Bucks crush Celtics in Game 1
NBA // 2 days ago
NBA playoffs: Antetokounmpo triple-double helps Bucks crush Celtics in Game 1
May 2 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo logged a 24-point, triple-double performance to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a lopsided win over the Boston Celtics Sunday night in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series.
NBA playoffs: Chris Paul doesn't miss, leads Suns to series win over Pelicans
NBA // 4 days ago
NBA playoffs: Chris Paul doesn't miss, leads Suns to series win over Pelicans
April 29 (UPI) -- Veteran guard Chris Paul made 14 of 14 shot attempts for a game-high 33 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a series-clinching Game 6 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker to return for Game 6 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
NBA // 5 days ago
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker to return for Game 6 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
April 28 (UPI) -- Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker will return for Game 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night, the team announced.
Stephen Curry helps Warriors eliminate Nuggets from NBA playoffs
NBA // 5 days ago
Stephen Curry helps Warriors eliminate Nuggets from NBA playoffs
April 28 (UPI) -- Sharpshooter Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers and totaled 30 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a playoff-series-clinching win over the Denver Nuggets.
Ja Morant sparks Grizzlies playoff victory with electric dunk, game-winner
NBA // 6 days ago
Ja Morant sparks Grizzlies playoff victory with electric dunk, game-winner
April 27 (UPI) -- Ja Morant already won this year's Most Improved Player Award, but showed he holds even more potential with an emphatic dunk and game-winning shot in a Memphis Grizzlies' playoff victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Rain could change the odds for Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Rain could change the odds for Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Maple Leafs, Lightning tussle in big brawl in Stanley Cup playoff opener
Maple Leafs, Lightning tussle in big brawl in Stanley Cup playoff opener
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro wins Sixth Man of the Year Award
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro wins Sixth Man of the Year Award
Tennis: Kevin Anderson, 2-time Grand Slam runner-up, retires at 35
Tennis: Kevin Anderson, 2-time Grand Slam runner-up, retires at 35
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement