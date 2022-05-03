Trending
Advertisement
NBA
May 3, 2022 / 7:48 AM

NBA playoffs: Ayton, Booker guide Suns past Doncic, Mavericks in Game 1

By Alex Butler
NBA playoffs: Ayton, Booker guide Suns past Doncic, Mavericks in Game 1
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker scored 23 points in a playoff win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday in Phoenix. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

May 3 (UPI) -- Devin Booker got off to a stellar start, while Deandre Ayton dominated in the paint to lead the Phoenix Suns to a win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of their second-round Western Conference playoff series.

The Suns made 50.5% of their shots in the 121-114 victory Monday at Footprint Center in Phoenix. All-Star guard Luka Doncic totaled 45 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and helped the Mavericks climb back into the game in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

"We didn't finish they way we wanted to," Ayton, who scored 25 points, told reporters. "It was an emotional energy out there. It got quiet. We knew we could do better."

The Suns went on a 9-0 run to start the game and never trailed. They led by as many as 21 points.

RELATED Lowry out for Game 1, Embiid could return by Game 3 in Heat-76ers playoff series

Booker totaled 13 of his 23 points over the first 12 minutes as the Suns took a 35-25 lead into the second quarter. Ayton scored 10 in the second to give the Suns a 69-56 lead at the break.

Advertisement

The Suns outscored the Mavericks 27-23 in the third. Doncic then helped the Mavericks rally in the fourth. They cut the deficit to five points with 10.5 seconds remaining, but could not get closer.

Doncic made 15 of 30 shot attempts in the loss. Maxi Kleber chipped in 19 points off the Mavericks bench. Veteran guard Chris Paul scored 19 points for the Suns. Cameron Johnson scored 17 off the Suns bench.

RELATED NBA playoffs: Antetokounmpo triple-double helps Bucks crush Celtics in Game 1

"I think our defense lost us the game," Doncic said. "Our start on the defensive end was terrible. I know we can play with better defense."

The top-seeded Suns host the No. 4 Mavericks in Game 2 at 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Footprint Center. The winner of the series will face the No. 3 Golden State Warriors or No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference finals. The Warriors lead that series 1-0.

RELATED 'X-factor' Tyler Herro, Heat erupt late for Game 1 win vs. 76ers

Latest Headlines

'X-factor' Tyler Herro, Heat erupt late for Game 1 win vs. 76ers
NBA // 8 hours ago
'X-factor' Tyler Herro, Heat erupt late for Game 1 win vs. 76ers
MIAMI, May 2 (UPI) -- Tyler Herro scored 25 points and hit four 3-pointers to lead the Miami Heat to a strong finish and Game 1 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in their second-round playoff series Monday in Miami.
Lowry out for Game 1, Embiid could return by Game 3 in Heat-76ers playoff series
NBA // 22 hours ago
Lowry out for Game 1, Embiid could return by Game 3 in Heat-76ers playoff series
MIAMI, May 2 (UPI) -- Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will not play in Game 1 of a second-round Eastern Conference playoff series with the Philadelphia 76ers, the team said. 76ers star Joel Embiid, who is also injured, could return by Game 3.
Poole, Thompson help Warriors overcome Grizzlies, Morant in Game 1
NBA // 23 hours ago
Poole, Thompson help Warriors overcome Grizzlies, Morant in Game 1
May 2 (UPI) -- Jordan Poole totaled 31 points off the bench and the Golden State Warriors overcame a 34-point night from Ja Morant to win Game 1 of their second-round Western Conference playoff series with the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA playoffs: Antetokounmpo triple-double helps Bucks crush Celtics in Game 1
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA playoffs: Antetokounmpo triple-double helps Bucks crush Celtics in Game 1
May 2 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo logged a 24-point, triple-double performance to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a lopsided win over the Boston Celtics Sunday night in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series.
NBA playoffs: Chris Paul doesn't miss, leads Suns to series win over Pelicans
NBA // 3 days ago
NBA playoffs: Chris Paul doesn't miss, leads Suns to series win over Pelicans
April 29 (UPI) -- Veteran guard Chris Paul made 14 of 14 shot attempts for a game-high 33 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a series-clinching Game 6 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker to return for Game 6 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
NBA // 4 days ago
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker to return for Game 6 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
April 28 (UPI) -- Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker will return for Game 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night, the team announced.
Stephen Curry helps Warriors eliminate Nuggets from NBA playoffs
NBA // 4 days ago
Stephen Curry helps Warriors eliminate Nuggets from NBA playoffs
April 28 (UPI) -- Sharpshooter Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers and totaled 30 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a playoff-series-clinching win over the Denver Nuggets.
Ja Morant sparks Grizzlies playoff victory with electric dunk, game-winner
NBA // 5 days ago
Ja Morant sparks Grizzlies playoff victory with electric dunk, game-winner
April 27 (UPI) -- Ja Morant already won this year's Most Improved Player Award, but showed he holds even more potential with an emphatic dunk and game-winning shot in a Memphis Grizzlies' playoff victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Oladipo, short-handed Heat eliminate Hawks from NBA playoffs
NBA // 5 days ago
Oladipo, short-handed Heat eliminate Hawks from NBA playoffs
April 27 (UPI) -- Victor Oladipo scored a team-high 23 points to lead the short-handed Miami Heat to a narrow Game 5 win over the Atlanta Hawks, wrapping up the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.
Bucks' Jrue Holiday honored as NBA Teammate of the Year for second time
NBA // 6 days ago
Bucks' Jrue Holiday honored as NBA Teammate of the Year for second time
April 26 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday was named the recipient of the NBA's Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award on Tuesday, the league announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

James Madison cancels softball season after Lauren Bernett's death
James Madison cancels softball season after Lauren Bernett's death
Mets' Francisco Lindor turns double play vs. Phillies during live interview
Mets' Francisco Lindor turns double play vs. Phillies during live interview
Brilliant performances abound as Kentucky Derby field gathers
Brilliant performances abound as Kentucky Derby field gathers
NBA playoffs: Antetokounmpo triple-double helps Bucks crush Celtics in Game 1
NBA playoffs: Antetokounmpo triple-double helps Bucks crush Celtics in Game 1
NHL's Bruins, Hurricanes to start 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs
NHL's Bruins, Hurricanes to start 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement