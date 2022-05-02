Advertisement
NBA
May 2, 2022 / 7:33 AM

NBA playoffs: Antetokounmpo triple-double helps Bucks crush Celtics in Game 1

By Alex Butler
NBA playoffs: Antetokounmpo triple-double helps Bucks crush Celtics in Game 1
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (R) totaled 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in a playoff win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

May 2 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo logged a 24-point, triple-double performance to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a lopsided win over the Boston Celtics Sunday night in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series.

The Bucks forward also totaled 13 rebounds and a dozen assists in the 101-89 victory at TD Garden in Boston. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday chipped in a game-high 25 points, with 17 in the second half.

Advertisement

"We knew what was at stake," Holiday told reporters. "We are on the road and not taking it lightly. Both teams are physical, play great defense and have a lot of great players. We knew what it was and wanted to get a win in this first game on the road."

The game featured five lead changes and was tied four times. The No. 3 seed Bucks outscored the No. 2 Celtics 27-7 off turnovers, 34-20 in the paint, 28-8 off fast breaks and led by as many as 17 points. The Celtics made just 33.3% of their field goals.

RELATED NBA playoffs: Chris Paul doesn't miss, leads Suns to series win over Pelicans

The Celtics used an 11-2 run to take a 22-14 edge about nine minutes into the game. The Bucks responded with a 13-2 run to end the first quarter and led 27-24 to start the second. They outscored the Bucks 29-22 over the next 12 minutes and led 56-46 at halftime.

Advertisement

The Celtics outscored the Bucks 24-22 in the third. The Bucks outscored the Celtics 23-19 over the final 12 minutes to secure the victory.

Bucks forward Bobby Portis totaled 15 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Grayson Allen chipped in 11 points off the Bucks bench. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum totaled 21 points. Celtics forward Al Horford totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds.

RELATED Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker to return for Game 6 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

"They just kinda sped us up," Tatum said. "We gotta do a better job of doing what we want to do and not letting them dictate that throughout the course of the game."

The Celtics host the Bucks in Game 2 at 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday at TD Garden. The winner of the series will face the top-seeded Miami Heat or No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference finals.

RELATED Stephen Curry helps Warriors eliminate Nuggets from NBA playoffs

Latest Headlines

NBA playoffs: Chris Paul doesn't miss, leads Suns to series win over Pelicans
NBA // 2 days ago
NBA playoffs: Chris Paul doesn't miss, leads Suns to series win over Pelicans
April 29 (UPI) -- Veteran guard Chris Paul made 14 of 14 shot attempts for a game-high 33 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a series-clinching Game 6 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker to return for Game 6 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
NBA // 3 days ago
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker to return for Game 6 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
April 28 (UPI) -- Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker will return for Game 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night, the team announced.
Stephen Curry helps Warriors eliminate Nuggets from NBA playoffs
NBA // 3 days ago
Stephen Curry helps Warriors eliminate Nuggets from NBA playoffs
April 28 (UPI) -- Sharpshooter Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers and totaled 30 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a playoff-series-clinching win over the Denver Nuggets.
Ja Morant sparks Grizzlies playoff victory with electric dunk, game-winner
NBA // 4 days ago
Ja Morant sparks Grizzlies playoff victory with electric dunk, game-winner
April 27 (UPI) -- Ja Morant already won this year's Most Improved Player Award, but showed he holds even more potential with an emphatic dunk and game-winning shot in a Memphis Grizzlies' playoff victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Oladipo, short-handed Heat eliminate Hawks from NBA playoffs
NBA // 4 days ago
Oladipo, short-handed Heat eliminate Hawks from NBA playoffs
April 27 (UPI) -- Victor Oladipo scored a team-high 23 points to lead the short-handed Miami Heat to a narrow Game 5 win over the Atlanta Hawks, wrapping up the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.
Bucks' Jrue Holiday honored as NBA Teammate of the Year for second time
NBA // 5 days ago
Bucks' Jrue Holiday honored as NBA Teammate of the Year for second time
April 26 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday was named the recipient of the NBA's Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award on Tuesday, the league announced.
Heat star Jimmy Butler ruled out for Game 5 vs. Hawks with right knee issue
NBA // 5 days ago
Heat star Jimmy Butler ruled out for Game 5 vs. Hawks with right knee issue
April 26 (UPI) -- Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was ruled out of Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night because of right knee inflammation, the team announced.
Raptors stave off playoff elimination, crush 76ers
NBA // 5 days ago
Raptors stave off playoff elimination, crush 76ers
April 26 (UPI) -- The Toronto Raptors dominated in the paint and forced a poor shooting night from the Philadelphia 76ers to win Game 5 of their Eastern Conference playoff series and stave off elimination for the second consecutive time.
Kyrie Irving cites emotionally 'heavy' season as Celtics sweep Nets
NBA // 6 days ago
Kyrie Irving cites emotionally 'heavy' season as Celtics sweep Nets
April 26 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving said an emotionally "heavy" season, the distraction of his prior absence from home games and James Harden's departure through a trade were among the issues that led to the Brooklyn Nets' early playoff exit.
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant wins NBA's Most Improved Player Award
NBA // 6 days ago
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant wins NBA's Most Improved Player Award
April 25 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant was named the NBA's Most Improved Player on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett died by apparent suicide, sheriff says
James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett died by apparent suicide, sheriff says
NFL Draft, NBA playoffs, NHL finales pack weekend sports schedule
NFL Draft, NBA playoffs, NHL finales pack weekend sports schedule
NFL Draft 2022: Jets' Gardner watched Revis clips, bonded with coach before pick
NFL Draft 2022: Jets' Gardner watched Revis clips, bonded with coach before pick
Horse racing action around globe fills weekend before Kentucky Derby
Horse racing action around globe fills weekend before Kentucky Derby
NFL Draft 2022: Packers add WR Christian Watson with 34th overall pick
NFL Draft 2022: Packers add WR Christian Watson with 34th overall pick
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement