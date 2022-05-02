NBA playoffs: Antetokounmpo triple-double helps Bucks crush Celtics in Game 1

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (R) totaled 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in a playoff win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

May 2 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo logged a 24-point, triple-double performance to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a lopsided win over the Boston Celtics Sunday night in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series. The Bucks forward also totaled 13 rebounds and a dozen assists in the 101-89 victory at TD Garden in Boston. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday chipped in a game-high 25 points, with 17 in the second half. Advertisement

"We knew what was at stake," Holiday told reporters. "We are on the road and not taking it lightly. Both teams are physical, play great defense and have a lot of great players. We knew what it was and wanted to get a win in this first game on the road."

The game featured five lead changes and was tied four times. The No. 3 seed Bucks outscored the No. 2 Celtics 27-7 off turnovers, 34-20 in the paint, 28-8 off fast breaks and led by as many as 17 points. The Celtics made just 33.3% of their field goals.

The Celtics used an 11-2 run to take a 22-14 edge about nine minutes into the game. The Bucks responded with a 13-2 run to end the first quarter and led 27-24 to start the second. They outscored the Bucks 29-22 over the next 12 minutes and led 56-46 at halftime.

The Celtics outscored the Bucks 24-22 in the third. The Bucks outscored the Celtics 23-19 over the final 12 minutes to secure the victory.

Bucks forward Bobby Portis totaled 15 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Grayson Allen chipped in 11 points off the Bucks bench. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum totaled 21 points. Celtics forward Al Horford totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds.

"They just kinda sped us up," Tatum said. "We gotta do a better job of doing what we want to do and not letting them dictate that throughout the course of the game."

The Celtics host the Bucks in Game 2 at 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday at TD Garden. The winner of the series will face the top-seeded Miami Heat or No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference finals.