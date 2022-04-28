Trending
Advertisement
NBA
April 28, 2022 / 7:16 PM

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker to return for Game 6 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

By Connor Grott
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker to return for Game 6 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1), shown Feb. 3, 2022, missed the past three games of the Western Conference first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans because of a strained right hamstring. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

April 28 (UPI) -- Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker will return for Game 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night, the team announced.

Booker missed the past three games of the Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Pelicans because of a strained right hamstring.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old Booker was officially upgraded to questionable shortly before the game and tested his injured hamstring in pre-game warmups before getting cleared to compete.

Suns head coach Monty Williams told reporters that Booker progressed well in recent days.

RELATED Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker out indefinitely with right hamstring injury

"It's hard this time of the year to mimic an NBA game," Williams said of what led to Booker's quick return. "He's been on the floor with [Suns assistant coach] Jarrett Jack a few times. And doing the best he can to get to that point."

Williams also confirmed that Booker's minutes will be monitored, adding that the guard's return gives the Suns "roster balance."

RELATED Stephen Curry helps Warriors eliminate Nuggets from NBA playoffs

"It helps to kind of settle the order of the team a little bit, relatively speaking," Williams said. "He won't play his normal 36, 38, 40 workload, but it still gives you a bit more balance."

Advertisement

Booker had 25 points in the Suns' Game 1 win against the Pelicans. He then scored 31 points in the first half of Game 2 before suffering the injury in the third quarter. He never returned to the game and has remained out since.

Phoenix holds a 3-2 lead over the Pelicans in the best-of-seven series.

RELATED Oladipo, short-handed Heat eliminate Hawks from NBA playoffs

Latest Headlines

Stephen Curry helps Warriors eliminate Nuggets from NBA playoffs
NBA // 9 hours ago
Stephen Curry helps Warriors eliminate Nuggets from NBA playoffs
April 28 (UPI) -- Sharpshooter Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers and totaled 30 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a playoff-series-clinching win over the Denver Nuggets.
Ja Morant sparks Grizzlies playoff victory with electric dunk, game-winner
NBA // 1 day ago
Ja Morant sparks Grizzlies playoff victory with electric dunk, game-winner
April 27 (UPI) -- Ja Morant already won this year's Most Improved Player Award, but showed he holds even more potential with an emphatic dunk and game-winning shot in a Memphis Grizzlies' playoff victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Oladipo, short-handed Heat eliminate Hawks from NBA playoffs
NBA // 1 day ago
Oladipo, short-handed Heat eliminate Hawks from NBA playoffs
April 27 (UPI) -- Victor Oladipo scored a team-high 23 points to lead the short-handed Miami Heat to a narrow Game 5 win over the Atlanta Hawks, wrapping up the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.
Bucks' Jrue Holiday honored as NBA Teammate of the Year for second time
NBA // 2 days ago
Bucks' Jrue Holiday honored as NBA Teammate of the Year for second time
April 26 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday was named the recipient of the NBA's Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award on Tuesday, the league announced.
Heat star Jimmy Butler ruled out for Game 5 vs. Hawks with right knee issue
NBA // 2 days ago
Heat star Jimmy Butler ruled out for Game 5 vs. Hawks with right knee issue
April 26 (UPI) -- Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was ruled out of Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night because of right knee inflammation, the team announced.
Raptors stave off playoff elimination, crush 76ers
NBA // 2 days ago
Raptors stave off playoff elimination, crush 76ers
April 26 (UPI) -- The Toronto Raptors dominated in the paint and forced a poor shooting night from the Philadelphia 76ers to win Game 5 of their Eastern Conference playoff series and stave off elimination for the second consecutive time.
Kyrie Irving cites emotionally 'heavy' season as Celtics sweep Nets
NBA // 2 days ago
Kyrie Irving cites emotionally 'heavy' season as Celtics sweep Nets
April 26 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving said an emotionally "heavy" season, the distraction of his prior absence from home games and James Harden's departure through a trade were among the issues that led to the Brooklyn Nets' early playoff exit.
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant wins NBA's Most Improved Player Award
NBA // 2 days ago
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant wins NBA's Most Improved Player Award
April 25 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant was named the NBA's Most Improved Player on Monday.
Jokic, Nuggets hold off Warriors rally, playoff elimination in Game 4 win
NBA // 3 days ago
Jokic, Nuggets hold off Warriors rally, playoff elimination in Game 4 win
April 25 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 37 points and the Denver Nuggets held off a furious Golden State Warriors rally to claim Game 4 of their first-round Western Conference series and avoid playoff elimination.
Jimmy Butler, Heat crush Hawks for 3-1 playoff series lead
NBA // 3 days ago
Jimmy Butler, Heat crush Hawks for 3-1 playoff series lead
April 25 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler erupted for 36 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead the Miami Heat to a dominant 110-86 win over the Atlanta Hawks and a 3-1 lead in the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett died by apparent suicide, sheriff says
James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett died by apparent suicide, sheriff says
Cardinals pick up Kyler Murray's fifth-year option; QB under contract through 2023
Cardinals pick up Kyler Murray's fifth-year option; QB under contract through 2023
Top prospects 'soaking in' 2022 NFL Draft, Las Vegas glitter
Top prospects 'soaking in' 2022 NFL Draft, Las Vegas glitter
Giants decline QB Daniel Jones' fifth-year option
Giants decline QB Daniel Jones' fifth-year option
Stephen Curry helps Warriors eliminate Nuggets from NBA playoffs
Stephen Curry helps Warriors eliminate Nuggets from NBA playoffs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement