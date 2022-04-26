Heat star Jimmy Butler ruled out for Game 5 vs. Hawks with right knee issue

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (L), shown April 24 in Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks, has averaged 30.5 points per game in the series. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

April 26 (UPI) -- Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was ruled out of Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks because of right knee inflammation, the team announced Tuesday. "The training staff just made the determination that he will not be available tonight," Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters just hours before tipoff. "There's not [medical imaging] tests planned, or anything." Advertisement

ESPN reported that Butler woke up Tuesday experiencing soreness in the knee. He is considered day-to-day moving forward.

Spoelstra said the team was unaware if there was a specific cause of the knee ailment in Game 4, or if the injury resulted from general wear and tear.

Butler has been dominant in the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Hawks thus far, averaging 30.5 points per game -- second most in the postseason behind only Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Butler also has averaged 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.8 steals in the series.

Next man up mentality. pic.twitter.com/JqrRRQ4bUs— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 26, 2022 Advertisement

In addition to Butler, Miami -- which holds a 3-1 lead over the Hawks -- is without point guard Kyle Lowry, who has yet to return from a left hamstring injury that he suffered in Game 3. Lowry also was ruled out for Game 5 against the Hawks.

"We're not wrapping our mind around trying to win for weeks [without Butler and Lowry]," Spoelstra said. "We're wrapping our mind around just winning one game, and we've had a lot of different variations of our rotation that's given our team confidence to be able to handle the things that sometimes are unpredictable.

"And we've gained a lot of confidence to be able to figure out ways to win, regardless of who is playing."

The Heat posted a 15-10 mark in the regular season without Butler in the lineup. The team has gone 13-7, including Game 4 in Atlanta, without Lowry.