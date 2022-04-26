Trending
NBA
April 26, 2022 / 7:14 PM

Bucks' Jrue Holiday honored as NBA Teammate of the Year for second time

By Connor Grott
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (R), shown May 2, 2021, also won the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award during the 2019-20 season. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

April 26 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday was named the recipient of the NBA's Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award on Tuesday, the league announced.

It is the second time in his NBA career that Holiday has captured the honor, which is voted on by the players and has been presented annually since the 2012-13 season. The Twyman-Stokes Award recognizes a player for "selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players and dedication to the team."

Holiday also earned the award during the 2019-20 campaign, when he was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. The veteran guard is the first two-time winner of the honor.

The 31-year-old Holiday helped guide the Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years last season, then went to Tokyo to help Team USA win the gold medal during the Summer Olympics.

RELATED Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant wins NBA's Most Improved Player Award

In 67 games for the Bucks this season, Holiday averaged 18.3 points, 6.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

RELATED Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart wins NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award

Holiday and his wife, Lauren, launched the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Justice Impact Fund in 2020 to help address socioeconomic inequalities across multiple communities. During the 2020-21 season, Holiday won the NBA's Sportsmanship Award, which also is voted on by the players.

A panel of league executives selects 12 finalists for the Twyman-Stokes Award -- six from each conference -- and current NBA players choose the winner. Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic finished second in voting, while Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan came in third.

The other finalists for the award were: Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay; Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green; Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet; Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams; and Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr.

RELATED Charlotte Hornets fire head coach James Borrego after four seasons

