NBA
April 22, 2022 / 4:00 AM

NBA playoffs, golf, auto racing lead weekend sports schedule

By Alex Butler
NBA playoffs, golf, auto racing lead weekend sports schedule
James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series at 2 p.m. EDT Saturday in Toronto. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, April 22 (UPI) -- First-round NBA playoff series, a PGA Tour golf tournament and Formula 1 and NASCAR races fill this weekend's sports schedule.

Dozens of regular-season NHL, MLB and domestic soccer league games also air from Friday through Sunday.

Tyson Fury also will defend his WBC heavyweight title belt in a bout with Dillian Whyte Saturday in London.

But the NBA playoffs will be the main event this weekend, as the league's 16 remaining teams look to either sweep their first-round foes, stave off elimination or force series to extend into next week.

Joel Embiid hits game-winning 3, leads 76ers over Raptors in NBA playoffs

NBA playoffs

The Miami Heat, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, faces the No. 8 Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 to lead off the weekend basketball slate. That game tips off at 7 p.m. EDT Friday and airs on ESPN. The Heat owns a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven game series.

The No. 6 Chicago Bulls face the No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks in the third game of that series at 8:30 p.m. Friday on ABC. The No. 8 New Orleans Pelicans host the Phoenix Suns, the top seed in the Western Conference, in the final game of the night at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

College basketball: Villanova men's coach Jay Wright to retire from coaching

Both of those series are tied 1-1.

Four more first-round playoff games air Saturday. The No. 5 Toronto Raptors host the No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 at 2 p.m. EDT on TNT. The No. 5 Utah Jazz follow with another Game 4 against the No. 4 Dallas Mavericks at 4:30 p.m. on the same network.

The No. 2 Boston Celtics face the No. 7 Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of that series at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. The No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves host the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies in Saturday's night cap. That Game 3 game tips off at 10 p.m. on ESPN.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker out indefinitely with right hamstring injury

Another four Game 4s are scheduled for Sunday. The Bulls host the Bucks in the first matchup at 1 p.m. EDT on ABC. The No. 6 Denver Nuggets then battle the No. 3 Golden State Warriors at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

The Hawks host the Heat at 7 p.m. on TNT. The Pelicans then host the Suns in the final game of the weekend at 9:30 p.m. on the same network.

Golf

Several of the top players in the Official World Golf Ranking teed off Thursday for the Zurich Classic, which runs through Sunday at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

The Zurich Classic airs on Golf Channel and CBS.

The tournament features a unique two-man team format. The first- and third-round will be four-ball, or best-ball, format. The second and fourth rounds will be foursomes.

In four-ball, players on each team will each play their own ball for the entirety of the round. Only the best score on each hole will be recorded.

In foursomes play, players exchange shots until they make the ball in the hole.

The starting field features 160 total players who make up 80 teams. No. 2 Collin Morikawa and No. 5 Viktor Hovland are favored for the title. No. 4 Patrick Cantlay and No. 12 Xander Schauffele and the team of No. 6 Cameron Smith and No. 45 Marc Leishman are among the other expected contenders.

Each player from the first-place team will receive $1.19 million.

Weekend schedule (all times EDT)

Friday

Golf

Zurich Classic: Second round from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

MLB

Cardinals at Reds at 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV+

Rangers at Athletics at 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV+

NHL

Senators at Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Kraken at Wild at 8 p.m. on NHL Network

Avalanche at Oilers at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Capitals at Coyotes at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+

NBA playoffs

Game 3: Heat at Hawks at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Game 3: Bucks at Bulls at 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Game 3: Suns at Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

Soccer

Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal at 7:30 a.m. on USA

Premier League: Watford at Manchester City at 10 a.m. on USA

Premier League: Aston Villa at Leicester City at 10 a.m. on CNBC

Serie A: AS Roma at Inter Milan at noon on beIN Sports

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford at 12:30 p.m. on NBC

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich at 12:30 p.m. on ABC

MLS: Houston at Dallas at 3 p.m. on TUDN/Twitter

MLS: Montreal at Philadelphia at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Ligue 1: Lens at PSG at 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

Copa Del Rey: Valencia at Real Betis at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Chicago at Minnesota at 5 p.m. on ESPN

MLS: New England at DC United at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Vancouver at Austin at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Columbus at Kansas City at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Charlotte at Colorado at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Salt Lake at Portland at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Seattle at San Jose at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Nashville at Los Angeles Galaxy at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+

NHL

Islanders at Sabres at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Penguins at Red Wings at 12:30 p.m. on NHL Network

Hurricanes at Devils at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Rangers at Bruins at 3 p.m. on ABC

Canadiens at Senators at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Predators at Lightning at 7 p.m. on NHL Network

Maple Leafs at Panthers at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Kraken at Stars at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Blackhawks at Sharks at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Canucks at Flames at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Blues at Coyotes at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Ducks at Kings at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Golf

Zurich Classic: Third round from 1 to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel; From 3 to 6 p.m. on CBS

NBA playoffs

Game 4: 76ers at Raptors at 2 p.m. on TNT

Game 4: Mavericks at Jazz at 4:30 p.m. on TNT

Game 3: Celtics at Nets at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 4: Grizzlies at Timberwolves at 10 p.m. on ESPN

MLB

White Sox at Twins at 4 p.m. on FS1

Dodgers at Padres at 8:30 p.m. on MLB Network

NASCAR

Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at 4 p.m. on Fox

Boxing

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

Sunday

Soccer

Premier League: West Ham at Chelsea at 8 a.m. on USA

Premier League: Everton at Liverpool at 11 a.m. on USA

La Liga: Rayo Vallecano at Barcelona at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Atlanta at Miami at 1 p.m. on ESPN

MLS: New York Red Bulls at Orlando at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

MLS: LAFC at Cincinnati at 5 p.m. on FS1

MLS: Toronto at NYCFC at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

Formula 1

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at 8:55 a.m. on ESPN

Golf

Zurich Classic: Final round from 1 to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel; From 3 to 6 p.m. on CBS

NBA playoffs

Game 4: Bucks at Bulls at 1 p.m. on ABC

Game 4: Warriors at Nuggets at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Game 4: Heat at Hawks at 7 p.m. on TNT

Game 4: Suns at Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. on TNT

NHL

Red Wings at Devils at 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Hurricanes at Islanders at 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Oilers at Blue Jackets at 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Penguins at Flyers at 4 p.m. on TNT

Lightning at Panthers at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Maple Leafs at Capitals at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Avalanche at Jets at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Bruins at Canadiens at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Wild at Predators at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Blues at Ducks at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Sharks at Golden Knights at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

NASCAR

Cup Series Geico 500 at 3 p.m. on Fox

MLB

Brewers at Phillies at 7 p.m. on ESPN

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls even playoff series as Bucks' Khris Middleton sprains MCL
NBA // 19 hours ago
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls even playoff series as Bucks' Khris Middleton sprains MCL
April 21 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks not only lost Game 2 of their first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls, they also could be without star forward Khris Middleton, who sustained an MCL sprain in the fourth quarter.
Joel Embiid hits game-winning 3, leads 76ers over Raptors in NBA playoffs
NBA // 19 hours ago
Joel Embiid hits game-winning 3, leads 76ers over Raptors in NBA playoffs
April 21 (UPI) -- Joel Embiid scored a game-high 33 points, including a clutch go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime, to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a narrow win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference playoff series.
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker out indefinitely with right hamstring injury
NBA // 1 day ago
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker out indefinitely with right hamstring injury
April 20 (UPI) -- Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker is out indefinitely after suffering a mild right hamstring strain in Tuesday night's Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Illinois college basketball star Kofi Cockburn declares for 2022 NBA Draft
NBA // 1 day ago
Illinois college basketball star Kofi Cockburn declares for 2022 NBA Draft
April 20 (UPI) -- Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn will forgo his senior season and enter the 2022 NBA Draft, he announced Wednesday on social media.
Lakers legend Jerry West demands retraction from HBO's 'Winning Time'
NBA // 1 day ago
Lakers legend Jerry West demands retraction from HBO's 'Winning Time'
April 20 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West believes his portrayal in the HBO series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" is "cruel" and "deliberately false" and demands a retraction, his attorney said in a statement.
Ja Morant, Grizzlies dominate T-wolves and even playoff series at 1-1
NBA // 1 day ago
Ja Morant, Grizzlies dominate T-wolves and even playoff series at 1-1
April 20 (UPI) -- Ja Morant scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their Western Conference playoff series Tuesday night.
Nets' Kyrie Irving fined $50K for flipping off Celtics fans during Game 1
NBA // 2 days ago
Nets' Kyrie Irving fined $50K for flipping off Celtics fans during Game 1
April 19 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for flipping off multiple Boston Celtics fans on two occasions during Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Jalen Bruson nets career-high 41, Mavericks even series vs. Jazz
NBA // 2 days ago
Jalen Bruson nets career-high 41, Mavericks even series vs. Jazz
April 19 (UPI) -- Veteran guard Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 41 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks over the Utah Jazz in Game 2 of their Western Conference playoff series, which is now tied at 1-1.
Stephen Curry scores 34 off bench, leads Warriors over Nuggets in Game 2
NBA // 2 days ago
Stephen Curry scores 34 off bench, leads Warriors over Nuggets in Game 2
April 19 (UPI) -- Sharpshooter Stephen Curry came off the bench and scored a game-high 34 points in 23 minutes to lead the Golden State Warriors to a win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference playoff series.
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart wins NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award
NBA // 3 days ago
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart wins NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award
April 18 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season, the league announced.
