Joel Embiid hits game-winning 3, leads 76ers over Raptors in NBA playoffs

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid scored 28 points in the second half and overtime of a playoff win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday in Toronto. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Joel Embiid scored a game-high 33 points, including a clutch go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime, to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a narrow win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference playoff series. The 76ers center scored 28 points in the second half and overtime in the 104-101 victory Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Embiid also totaled 13 rebounds. Advertisement

The No. 4 seed 76ers now own a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven game first-round series with the No. 5 Raptors.

''It felt great, but the job's not done,'' Embiid told reporters. ''We've got to get one more.''

The 76ers outscored the Raptors 42-38 in the paint and 27-11 off turnovers and rallied from a 17-point deficit. The game was tied eight times and featured just three lead changes.

The Raptors scored the first six points of the game and carried a 29-19 lead into the second quarter. Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby scored 10 points over the first 12 minutes.

The Raptors started the second with a 9-2 run to push their lead to 17 points. Both teams totaled 27 points in the quarter and the Raptors led 54-46 at halftime.

The 76ers rallied with a 9-2 run early in the third. Embiid totaled 18 points in the frame and the 76ers outscored the Raptors 28-19 to cut the deficit to 75-74 to start the fourth.

The Raptors started the fourth with a 7-2 run, but the 76ers rallied to tie the score. The Raptors did not allow them to take the lead for the remainder of regulation.

Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa made a put-back layup with 2:03 remaining for a 95-90 edge. 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey answered with a jump shot. 76ers star James Harden made a layup and a free throw on the next two possessions to tie the score.

Achiuwa missed two free throws with 27.5 seconds remaining. The 76ers also missed two potential game-winning shots in the final seconds of regulation, resulting in overtime.

The lead changed hands several times to start the bonus period. Anunoby made a free throw with 26.2 remaining to tie the score, but missed his second attempt. Embiid pulled down the rebound and the 76ers called timeout. Forward Danny Green went on to toss an inbound pass to Embiid on the other end of the court.

The 76ers All-Star caught the pass while his back was to the basket. He then turned to his left, elevated and released the ball as he faded to his left. The shot sank through the net with just 0.8 remaining.

Maxey and Harden scored 19 points apiece for the 76ers. 76ers forward Tobias Harris totaled 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Anunoby scored a team-high 26 points for the Raptors. Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points in the loss. Achiuwa scored 20 points off the Raptors bench. Raptors guard Fred VanVleet scored 12 points.

"There's no room to look around and feel sorry for ourselves,'' VanVleet said. ''We did a lot of good things tonight, we played a lot of minutes of great basketball and we're going to have to do it again.''

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference playoff series will tip off at 2 p.m. EDT Saturday in Toronto. The winner of the series will face the No. 1 Miami Heat or No. 8 Atlanta Hawks. The Heat leads that series 2-0.