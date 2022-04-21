DeMar DeRozan, Bulls even playoff series as Bucks' Khris Middleton sprains MCL

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan scored a playoff career-high 41 points in a playoff win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday in Milwaukee. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/EPA-EFE

April 21 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks not only lost Game 2 of their first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls, they also could be without star forward Khris Middleton, who sustained an MCL sprain in the fourth quarter. Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan scored a playoff career-high 41 points in the 114-110 win Wednesday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 33 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists in the loss. Advertisement

"We understood that they were going to make a push and be aggressive on both ends," DeRozan told reporters, when asked about the 76ers. "We were ready for it.

"We've had a lot of games where we came out in the third quarter and laid an egg. This time around, we tried to understand the moment."

The best-of-seven game series between the No. 3 seed Bucks and No. 6 Bulls is now tied 1-1.

Middleton totaled 18 points and eight assists. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer addressed his team's injuries in his postgame news conference. He said Bucks forward Bobby Portis sustained a right-eye abrasion and "should be fine." Middleton's left knee injury appears more serious.

Advertisement

"I was told, on examination, that it's an MCL sprain," Budenholzer said of Middleton. "We will get an MRI [Thursday] and see what more we learn from the MRI."

RELATED Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker out indefinitely with right hamstring injury

Wednesday's game featured six lead changes and was tied just twice. The Bulls outscored the Bucks 63-49 in the first half and held off a second-half rally to seal the road win. They led by as many as 18 points.

The Bulls scored the first nine points of the game. The Bucks answered with an 11-2 run to tie the score, but trailed 29-28 to start the second.

Guard Zach LaVine and DeRozan scored 11 and nine points, respectively in the second to give the Bulls a 63-49 lead at halftime.

DeRozan scored another 14 in the third, but the Bucks rallied to cut the deficit to three points. The Bulls carried an 87-80 edge into the fourth. Middleton and Antetokounmpo scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, in the third.

The Bulls used a 9-0 run to push their lead to 16 to start the final quarter. The Bucks answered with a late 7-2 run to cut the deficit to three points with 56.4 seconds remaining, but DeRozan provided cushion with a layup with 18.2 seconds left. The Bulls did not allow another Bucks field goal down the stretch.

Advertisement

Bulls center Nikola Vucevic totaled 24 points and 13 rebounds. LaVine scored 20 points in the win. Lopez totaled 25 points for the Bucks.

Game 3 of the series will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EDT Friday at the United Center in Chicago. The winner of the series will face the No. 2 Boston Celtics or No. 7 Brooklyn Nets in the second round. The Celtics lead that series 2-0.