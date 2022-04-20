Trending
NBA
April 20, 2022

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker out indefinitely with right hamstring injury

By Connor Grott
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1), shown Feb. 3, 2022, scored 31 points and sank seven 3-pointers in the first half of Tuesday night's Game 2. He was injured in the third quarter of that game. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

April 20 (UPI) -- Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker is out indefinitely after suffering a mild right hamstring strain in Tuesday night's Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Suns announced Wednesday that Booker underwent an MRI earlier in the day that confirmed the hamstring injury. The team noted that "there is no timetable for his return and updates will be provided as appropriate."

ESPN reported that Booker likely will miss Games 3 and 4 against the Pelicans due to the ailment, though the three-time All-Star selection has yet to be ruled out for the remainder of the opening-round Western Conference playoff series.

Booker erupted in the first half of Game 2 with 31 points and seven 3-pointers. However, he didn't score in the third quarter and later exited with 4:45 remaining in the period.

The 25-year-old Booker appeared to tweak his right hamstring as he was jumping to contest a Jaxson Hayes dunk in transition. He immediately requested for a timeout to be called and subsequently retreated to the locker room.

After Booker went down with the injury, the Pelicans put together a strong second half en route to a 125-114 win over the Suns, evening the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

Booker has battled hamstring issues for parts of the past two seasons. In November, he strained his left hamstring and missed seven games. During last year's NBA Finals, he sustained a hamstring injury in Game 3, but he played through the ailment.

In the 2020-21 regular season, Booker sat out four games due to another left hamstring injury.

The Suns had an 8-6 record without Booker in the regular season.

Game 3 between the Suns and Pelicans is set for Friday in New Orleans.

