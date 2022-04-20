Ja Morant, Grizzlies dominate T-wolves and even playoff series at 1-1

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant made 9 of 16 shots and totaled 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in a playoff win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday in Memphis. Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

April 20 (UPI) -- Ja Morant scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their Western Conference playoff series Tuesday night. The 124-96 triumph Tuesday at Memphis' FedExForum tied the first-round series 1-1. Morant also recorded 10 assists and pulled down nine rebounds in the victory. Advertisement

"When we are all locked in, we are a very tough team to beat," Morant told reporters after the game. "We clicked on pretty much all cylinders on the defensive end. It fuels our offense.

"That's when it gets scary."

The No. 2 seed Grizzlies outshot the Timberwolves 47.8% to 39.5% and outscored seventh-seeded Minnesota 60-34 in the paint, 60-43 off the bench and led by as many as 34 points.

The best-of-seven game series now heads to Minneapolis.

"We didn't match their energy," Timberwolves All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns said. "They did a good job of making us take a ton of tough shots. They did what was needed to do to win. We gotta move on, get back home and play them at our house."

The first quarter featured 11 lead changes and the Grizzlies used a 9-0 run late in the quarter to build a seven-point lead and took a 33-32 edge into the second.

Memphis went on an 11-2 run to start the second quarter and never trailed again. They led 60-49 at halftime and Morant scored a dozen points in the third and the Grizzlies carried a 96-77 lead into the fourth. Minnesota was outscored 28-19 over the final 12 minutes.

Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and guard Desmond Bane chipped in 16 points apiece in the victory. Brandon Clarke, Ziaire Williams and Xavier Tillman each scored 13 points off the Grizzlies bench.

Forward Anthony Edwards paced the Timberwolves with 20 points in the loss and Towns totaled 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Game 3 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT Thursday at Target Center in Minneapolis.