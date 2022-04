Kofi Cockburn averaged 20.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game last season at Illinois. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn will forgo his senior season and enter the 2022 NBA Draft, he announced Wednesday on social media. "To play in the NBA has been a longtime dream of mine, and I truly think it's time for me to take that next step," Cockburn wrote on Instagram and Twitter. Advertisement

Cockburn, who said he will sign with an agent, also thanked his coaches, teammates, mentors and family for their support throughout his time at Illinois. The 7-foot-1 Kingston, Jamaica, native averaged 20.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game in 28 games last season.

Cockburn was a two-time All-American, but is not projected to be picked in most NBA mock drafts. He also put his name into draft consideration in 2021 and 2020.

The 2022 NBA Draft will be June 23 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Former Duke star Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga, Jabari Smith of Auburn and Jaden Ivey of Purdue are among the top-rated prospects.

Cockburn led Illinois to a 23-10 record this season. The Fighting Illini lost the Houston in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.