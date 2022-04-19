Trending
NBA
April 19, 2022 / 7:38 PM

Nets' Kyrie Irving fined $50K for flipping off Celtics fans during Game 1

By Connor Grott
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving had 39 points, six assists and four steals for the Nets in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

April 19 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for flipping off multiple Boston Celtics fans on two occasions during Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

In a news release, NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell said Irving was disciplined for "making obscene gestures on the playing court and directing profane language toward the spectator stands."

After the Nets' 115-114 loss to the Celtics on Sunday, Irving said he was responding to words he heard from the crowd at TD Garden in Boston. He noted that he would have "the same energy" for the fans that they had for him.

"When people start yelling [expletive] or [expletive] and [expletive] you and all this stuff, there's only but so much you take as a competitor," Irving said. "We're the ones expected to be docile and be humble, take a humble approach. [Expletive] that, it's the playoffs. This is what it is."

Irving, who played for the Celtics for two seasons from 2017-19, said Sunday that he has adapted to getting booed by Boston fans since leaving the franchise. Last season, the seven-time All-Star guard had a water bottle thrown at him from someone in the crowd as he exited the floor at TD Garden.

The 30-year-old Irving also said last season that there was "subtle racism" from the TD Garden crowd at times.

Irving had 39 points, six assists and four steals for the Nets in Game 1 against the Celtics. Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is set for Wednesday night.

