April 18, 2022 / 9:41 AM

Red Sox pitcher among unvaccinated players missing Blue Jays series in Toronto

By Alex Butler
Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck, who is not vaccinated, said he will miss an upcoming road series with the Toronto Blue Jays due to Canadian travel requirements. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox expect to be without multiple unvaccinated players for an upcoming series with the Toronto Blue Jays due to Canadian travel requirements, manager Alex Cora told reporters.

Cora told reporters about the players' status at his postgame news conference after the Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins on Sunday in Boston.

The Red Sox finish that series Monday and host the Blue Jays from Tuesday through Thursday. They then travel for a series with the Tampa Bay Rays and Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays series runs from April 25 through 28 in Toronto. The Canadian government requires incoming travelers to be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before entry.

"We knew it beforehand, so we'll plan accordingly," Cora said.

Starting pitcher Tanner Houck told the Boston Globe on Sunday that he is one of the unvaccinated players and will not be able to participate in the Blue Jays series in Toronto.

Houck was on track to start the second game of that series.

"I'm bummed that I won't be able to make that start," Houck said. "But the starts that I am able to make, I plan on giving 100% for this team, if not more. Anything I can do for this team to help them win, I'll do it."

Houck, 25, allowed just two hits in 5 2/3 shutout innings in the Red Sox's 4-0 win Sunday at Fenway Park to move to 1-0 this season.

MLB Players who can't travel to Canada due to their vaccination status will be placed on the restricted list. They will not be paid for any time they miss.

The Oakland Athletics placed catcher Austin Allen and left-handed pitchers A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead on the restricted list for their series with the Blue Jays last weekend in Toronto.

