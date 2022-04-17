Duncan Robinson, Heat 'throw first punch,' beat Hawks in Game 1

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (L) made just one field goal, while Duncan Robinson totaled 27 points in a Miami Heat playoff win Sunday in Miami. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

MIAMI, April 17 (UPI) -- Duncan Robinson totaled a game-high 27 points and the Miami Heat smothered the Atlanta Hawks offense to win Game 1 of a first-round Eastern Conference playoff series Sunday at FTX Arena in Miami. Robinson, who came off the bench, made eight 3-pointers in the 115-91 victory. Advertisement

"It's always nice to throw the first punch, but in the grand scheme of things, it's just winning Game 1," Robinson told reporters. "We still gotta come out in Game 2.

"They will make adjustments and we will as well. The important thing was the energy and effort we were flying around with, and the unselfishness."

The top-seeded Heat held Hawks star Trae Young to a season-low eight points. Young made one of a dozen shot attempts and was 0 for 7 from 3-point range for No. 8 seed Atlanta.

"They came out with a different energy," Young said. "Winning one game isn't the whole thing. We gotta be ready for Game 2. ... We gotta keep and clear mind and stay levelheaded."

The Heat made 52.4% of their field goals and led by as many as 32 points in the lopsided win. Miami outscored Atlanta 38-26 in the paint.

The Heat defense harassed Young and the Hawks ball handlers throughout the first quarter, challenging every pass, catch and shot. That pressure resulted in the Hawks making just 1 of their first 11 shots.

Heat shooters also started cool, but smoldered with a 9-0 run and didn't look back. Miami shot 42.9% and led 23-17 through the first 12 minutes.

The Heat continued to smother the Hawks defensively in the second quarter. Robinson paced the offense, with 11 points in the frame. He made a trio of second-quarter treys to help the Heat earn a 59-40 halftime advantage.

The Heat led by as many as 21 in the first half and used an 8-0 run to push that lead to 24 about three minutes into the third quarter. Miami took an 86-60 edge into the fourth. The Hawks outscore the Heat 31-29 over the final 12 minutes.

Robinson made 4 of 4 3-point attempts, which included a 4-point play, and totaled 13 points in the fourth quarter.

"He has had those ignitable moments where he can change a quarter," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He hits one or two and all of the sudden it feels like he hit six.

"Duncan is very steady and understands that, even though he is coming off the bench, he still has a major opportunity to impact the game."

Heat forwards Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker scored 21 and 16 points, respectively, in the victory.

Veteran forward Danilo Gallinari scored 17 points for the Hawks.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven game series tips off at 7:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Miami. The winner of the series will play the Philadelphia 76ers or Toronto Raptors in the second round. The 76ers lead that series 1-0.

"I thought Miami played at another level," Hawks coach Nat McMillan said. "We talked about that in our locker room.

"In the playoffs, there is another level you have to get to. They already play with high intensity and aggressiveness every possession. They showed us tonight that there is another level we have to get to to compete in these playoffs."