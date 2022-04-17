Advertisement
NBA
April 17, 2022 / 4:36 PM

Duncan Robinson, Heat 'throw first punch,' beat Hawks in Game 1

By Alex Butler
Duncan Robinson, Heat 'throw first punch,' beat Hawks in Game 1
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (L) made just one field goal, while Duncan Robinson totaled 27 points in a Miami Heat playoff win Sunday in Miami. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

MIAMI, April 17 (UPI) -- Duncan Robinson totaled a game-high 27 points and the Miami Heat smothered the Atlanta Hawks offense to win Game 1 of a first-round Eastern Conference playoff series Sunday at FTX Arena in Miami.

Robinson, who came off the bench, made eight 3-pointers in the 115-91 victory.

Advertisement

"It's always nice to throw the first punch, but in the grand scheme of things, it's just winning Game 1," Robinson told reporters. "We still gotta come out in Game 2.

"They will make adjustments and we will as well. The important thing was the energy and effort we were flying around with, and the unselfishness."

RELATED NBA playoffs, NASCAR dirt races, boxing stack sports weekend schedule

The top-seeded Heat held Hawks star Trae Young to a season-low eight points. Young made one of a dozen shot attempts and was 0 for 7 from 3-point range for No. 8 seed Atlanta.

"They came out with a different energy," Young said. "Winning one game isn't the whole thing. We gotta be ready for Game 2. ... We gotta keep and clear mind and stay levelheaded."

Advertisement

The Heat made 52.4% of their field goals and led by as many as 32 points in the lopsided win. Miami outscored Atlanta 38-26 in the paint.

RELATED C.J. McCollum, Pelicans eliminate Spurs from NBA play-in tournament

The Heat defense harassed Young and the Hawks ball handlers throughout the first quarter, challenging every pass, catch and shot. That pressure resulted in the Hawks making just 1 of their first 11 shots.

Heat shooters also started cool, but smoldered with a 9-0 run and didn't look back. Miami shot 42.9% and led 23-17 through the first 12 minutes.

The Heat continued to smother the Hawks defensively in the second quarter. Robinson paced the offense, with 11 points in the frame. He made a trio of second-quarter treys to help the Heat earn a 59-40 halftime advantage.

RELATED Trae Young leads Hawks over Hornets in NBA play-in tournament

The Heat led by as many as 21 in the first half and used an 8-0 run to push that lead to 24 about three minutes into the third quarter. Miami took an 86-60 edge into the fourth. The Hawks outscore the Heat 31-29 over the final 12 minutes.

Robinson made 4 of 4 3-point attempts, which included a 4-point play, and totaled 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

"He has had those ignitable moments where he can change a quarter," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He hits one or two and all of the sudden it feels like he hit six.

"Duncan is very steady and understands that, even though he is coming off the bench, he still has a major opportunity to impact the game."

Heat forwards Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker scored 21 and 16 points, respectively, in the victory.

Veteran forward Danilo Gallinari scored 17 points for the Hawks.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven game series tips off at 7:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Miami. The winner of the series will play the Philadelphia 76ers or Toronto Raptors in the second round. The 76ers lead that series 1-0.

"I thought Miami played at another level," Hawks coach Nat McMillan said. "We talked about that in our locker room.

"In the playoffs, there is another level you have to get to. They already play with high intensity and aggressiveness every possession. They showed us tonight that there is another level we have to get to to compete in these playoffs."

Latest Headlines

Warriors star Stephen Curry 'probable' for Game 1 vs. Nuggets
NBA // 1 day ago
Warriors star Stephen Curry 'probable' for Game 1 vs. Nuggets
April 15 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors listed superstar point guard Stephen Curry as "probable" for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.
Clippers' Paul George tests positive for COVID-19, will miss play-in game
NBA // 1 day ago
Clippers' Paul George tests positive for COVID-19, will miss play-in game
April 15 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Friday night's play-in game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
C.J. McCollum, Pelicans eliminate Spurs from NBA play-in tournament
NBA // 3 days ago
C.J. McCollum, Pelicans eliminate Spurs from NBA play-in tournament
April 14 (UPI) -- C.J. McCollum scored a game-high 32 points, with 27 in the first half, to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a win over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA play-in tournament. The loss denied the Spurs of a playoff berth.
Trae Young leads Hawks over Hornets in NBA play-in tournament
NBA // 3 days ago
Trae Young leads Hawks over Hornets in NBA play-in tournament
April 14 (UPI) -- Trae Young logged 24 points and 11 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA's play-in tournament. The Hawks now must beat the Cleveland Cavaliers to make the playoffs.
Warriors star Stephen Curry returns to practice ahead of Nuggets series
NBA // 3 days ago
Warriors star Stephen Curry returns to practice ahead of Nuggets series
April 13 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry took part in a team practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his left foot.
Edwards, Russell carry Timberwolves to play-in win over Clippers
NBA // 4 days ago
Edwards, Russell carry Timberwolves to play-in win over Clippers
April 13 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell combined for 59 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves overcome a late 10-point deficit for a comeback win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA's play-in tournament.
Nets beat Cavaliers in NBA play-in tournament, advance to playoffs
NBA // 4 days ago
Nets beat Cavaliers in NBA play-in tournament, advance to playoffs
April 13 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving totaled a team-high 34 points and Kevin Durant chipped in 25 points with 11 assists to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA play-in tournament, clinching a playoff spot.
Sacramento Kings to part ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry
NBA // 5 days ago
Sacramento Kings to part ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry
April 11 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings are parting ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry, the team announced.
Los Angeles Lakers fire coach Frank Vogel after 33-49 season
NBA // 6 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers fire coach Frank Vogel after 33-49 season
April 11 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers, who went 33-49 in 2021-22 and missed the playoffs, fired head coach Frank Vogel on Friday, general manager Rob Pelinka announced.
NBA Play-In Tournament, playoff schedule set after season finales
NBA // 6 days ago
NBA Play-In Tournament, playoff schedule set after season finales
MIAMI, April 11 (UPI) -- The 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament field is finalized, the Top 12 postseason seeds are locked in and playoff matchups are in place after the conclusion of the regular season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Warriors star Stephen Curry 'probable' for Game 1 vs. Nuggets
Warriors star Stephen Curry 'probable' for Game 1 vs. Nuggets
Dwayne Haskins death: Florida Highway Patrol probe could take months
Dwayne Haskins death: Florida Highway Patrol probe could take months
Angels' Mike Trout smacks MLB-long 472-foot homer vs. Rangers
Angels' Mike Trout smacks MLB-long 472-foot homer vs. Rangers
Clippers' Paul George tests positive for COVID-19, will miss play-in game
Clippers' Paul George tests positive for COVID-19, will miss play-in game
Tiger Woods, Niall Horan commit to Irish Pro-Am golf tournament
Tiger Woods, Niall Horan commit to Irish Pro-Am golf tournament
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement