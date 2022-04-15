Warriors star Stephen Curry 'probable' for Game 1 vs. Nuggets

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, shown Nov. 4, 2017, suffered a sprained ligament in his left foot on March 16 against the Boston Celtics, and he has remained out of the Warriors' lineup since. File Photo by Cyrus Saatsaz/Wikimedia Commons

April 15 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors listed superstar point guard Stephen Curry as "probable" for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. "Everything's gone really well, so we expect him to play," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Friday. "[We'll] see how he's feeling [Saturday]." Advertisement

If Curry is able to return to the court Saturday for the Warriors' playoff opener, Kerr said the two-time NBA MVP will start out on a minutes restriction.

Though Kerr declined to provide a specific number for Curry's minutes, the coach said "he's not playing 38 minutes."

"We're planning on playing him if everything goes well," Kerr said. "We'll bring him along slowly from there."

Curry took part in a team practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his left foot. In that session, Curry participated in shooting drills and other skill work. The guard then suited up for a team scrimmage Thursday.

The 34-year-old Curry suffered a sprained ligament in his left foot on March 16 against the Boston Celtics, and he has remained out of the Warriors' lineup since.

The Warriors won their last five games of the regular season in Curry's absence to earn the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Despite that five-game winning streak, Golden State posted just an 8-10 record without Curry this season.

The Warriors and Nuggets are set to open their best-of-seven series Saturday night at Chase Center in San Francisco.