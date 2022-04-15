Trending
Advertisement
NBA
April 15, 2022 / 8:30 PM

Warriors star Stephen Curry 'probable' for Game 1 vs. Nuggets

By Connor Grott
Warriors star Stephen Curry 'probable' for Game 1 vs. Nuggets
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, shown Nov. 4, 2017, suffered a sprained ligament in his left foot on March 16 against the Boston Celtics, and he has remained out of the Warriors' lineup since. File Photo by Cyrus Saatsaz/Wikimedia Commons

April 15 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors listed superstar point guard Stephen Curry as "probable" for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

"Everything's gone really well, so we expect him to play," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Friday. "[We'll] see how he's feeling [Saturday]."

Advertisement

If Curry is able to return to the court Saturday for the Warriors' playoff opener, Kerr said the two-time NBA MVP will start out on a minutes restriction.

Though Kerr declined to provide a specific number for Curry's minutes, the coach said "he's not playing 38 minutes."

"We're planning on playing him if everything goes well," Kerr said. "We'll bring him along slowly from there."

Curry took part in a team practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his left foot. In that session, Curry participated in shooting drills and other skill work. The guard then suited up for a team scrimmage Thursday.

The 34-year-old Curry suffered a sprained ligament in his left foot on March 16 against the Boston Celtics, and he has remained out of the Warriors' lineup since.

The Warriors won their last five games of the regular season in Curry's absence to earn the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Despite that five-game winning streak, Golden State posted just an 8-10 record without Curry this season.

Advertisement

The Warriors and Nuggets are set to open their best-of-seven series Saturday night at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Read More

Warriors star Stephen Curry returns to practice ahead of Nuggets series Clippers' Paul George tests positive for COVID-19, will miss play-in game C.J. McCollum, Pelicans eliminate Spurs from NBA play-in tournament

Latest Headlines

Clippers' Paul George tests positive for COVID-19, will miss play-in game
NBA // 1 hour ago
Clippers' Paul George tests positive for COVID-19, will miss play-in game
April 15 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Friday night's play-in game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
C.J. McCollum, Pelicans eliminate Spurs from NBA play-in tournament
NBA // 1 day ago
C.J. McCollum, Pelicans eliminate Spurs from NBA play-in tournament
April 14 (UPI) -- C.J. McCollum scored a game-high 32 points, with 27 in the first half, to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a win over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA play-in tournament. The loss denied the Spurs of a playoff berth.
Trae Young leads Hawks over Hornets in NBA play-in tournament
NBA // 1 day ago
Trae Young leads Hawks over Hornets in NBA play-in tournament
April 14 (UPI) -- Trae Young logged 24 points and 11 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA's play-in tournament. The Hawks now must beat the Cleveland Cavaliers to make the playoffs.
Warriors star Stephen Curry returns to practice ahead of Nuggets series
NBA // 1 day ago
Warriors star Stephen Curry returns to practice ahead of Nuggets series
April 13 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry took part in a team practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his left foot.
Edwards, Russell carry Timberwolves to play-in win over Clippers
NBA // 2 days ago
Edwards, Russell carry Timberwolves to play-in win over Clippers
April 13 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell combined for 59 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves overcome a late 10-point deficit for a comeback win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA's play-in tournament.
Nets beat Cavaliers in NBA play-in tournament, advance to playoffs
NBA // 2 days ago
Nets beat Cavaliers in NBA play-in tournament, advance to playoffs
April 13 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving totaled a team-high 34 points and Kevin Durant chipped in 25 points with 11 assists to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA play-in tournament, clinching a playoff spot.
Sacramento Kings to part ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry
NBA // 4 days ago
Sacramento Kings to part ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry
April 11 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings are parting ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry, the team announced.
Los Angeles Lakers fire coach Frank Vogel after 33-49 season
NBA // 4 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers fire coach Frank Vogel after 33-49 season
April 11 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers, who went 33-49 in 2021-22 and missed the playoffs, fired head coach Frank Vogel on Friday, general manager Rob Pelinka announced.
NBA Play-In Tournament, playoff schedule set after season finales
NBA // 4 days ago
NBA Play-In Tournament, playoff schedule set after season finales
MIAMI, April 11 (UPI) -- The 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament field is finalized, the Top 12 postseason seeds are locked in and playoff matchups are in place after the conclusion of the regular season.
LeBron James to miss Los Angeles Lakers' final two games due to ankle injury
NBA // 1 week ago
LeBron James to miss Los Angeles Lakers' final two games due to ankle injury
April 8 (UPI) -- All-Star forward LeBron James won't play in the Los Angeles Lakers' final two games of the regular season because of his left ankle sprain, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Angels' Mike Trout smacks MLB-long 472-foot homer vs. Rangers
Angels' Mike Trout smacks MLB-long 472-foot homer vs. Rangers
Sale of $518K voided from Tom Brady's 'final' TD football
Sale of $518K voided from Tom Brady's 'final' TD football
Mike Bossy, prolific scorer for NHL's Islanders, dies at 65
Mike Bossy, prolific scorer for NHL's Islanders, dies at 65
Dick Vitale, longtime college basketball analyst, celebrates cancer-free diagnosis
Dick Vitale, longtime college basketball analyst, celebrates cancer-free diagnosis
Castellanos, Schwarber inject energy, pedigree into revamped Phillies
Castellanos, Schwarber inject energy, pedigree into revamped Phillies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement