Trending
Advertisement
NBA
April 14, 2022 / 7:19 AM

Trae Young leads Hawks over Hornets in NBA play-in tournament

By Alex Butler
Trae Young leads Hawks over Hornets in NBA play-in tournament
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (C) scored 14 of his team-high 24 points in the third quarter of a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday in Atlanta. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

April 14 (UPI) -- Trae Young logged 24 points and 11 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA's play-in tournament. The Hawks now must beat the Cleveland Cavaliers to make the playoffs.

Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter chipped in 22 points in the 132-103 victory Wednesday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Hawks led by as many as 33 points.

Advertisement

"We played hard, fast and the guys were just aggressive," Young told reporters.

Wednesday's game featured just one lead change and was tied twice. The No. 9 seed Hawks outscored the No. 10 Hornets 54-40 in the paint and 40-24 off the bench. The Hawks outshot the Hornets 52.1% to 37.8% overall and 50% to 31.7% from 3-point range.

RELATED Warriors star Stephen Curry returns to practice ahead of Nuggets series

The No. 8 Cavaliers, who lost to the No. 7 Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday in another play-in game, face the Hawks on Friday in Cleveland. The winner of that game earns the Eastern Conference's No. 8, and final seed, in the first round.

"It's not going to be an easy game," Young said. "We are going to a city to face a team that has been playing really well all year. We just gotta be ready to play. It's going to be a fun atmosphere and a fun game for us, but we'll be ready."

Advertisement

Guard LaMelo Ball gave the Hornets their lone lead with a 3-pointer 47 seconds into the game. The Hawks responded with a 9-2 run and never looked back. They added another 11-0 run minutes later and outscored the Hornets 32-23 over the first 12 minutes.

RELATED Nets beat Cavaliers in NBA play-in tournament, advance to playoffs

The Hornets outscored the Hawks 29-28 in the second and trailed 60-52 at halftime. Hunter and Young poured in 16 and 14 points, respectively, in the third. The Hawks outscored the Hornets 42-24 in the quarter to take a 102-76 edge into the fourth.

They outscored the Hornets 30-27 over the final 12 minutes to punch their ticket to the final Eastern Conference play-in game.

Ball scored a game-high 26 points in the loss. Fellow Hornets guard Terry Rozier totaled 21 points. Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari scored 18 points in the win. Hawks center Clint Capela totaled 15 points and 17 rebounds.

RELATED Los Angeles Lakers fire coach Frank Vogel after 33-49 season

The Hawks face the Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Cleveland. The winner will advance to face the No. 1 Miami Heat in the first round of an Eastern Conference playoff series at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at FTX Arena in Miami.

Latest Headlines

C.J. McCollum, Pelicans eliminate Spurs from NBA play-in tournament
NBA // 47 minutes ago
C.J. McCollum, Pelicans eliminate Spurs from NBA play-in tournament
April 14 (UPI) -- C.J. McCollum scored a game-high 32 points, with 27 in the first half, to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a win over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA play-in tournament. The loss denied the Spurs of a playoff berth.
Warriors star Stephen Curry returns to practice ahead of Nuggets series
NBA // 10 hours ago
Warriors star Stephen Curry returns to practice ahead of Nuggets series
April 13 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry took part in a team practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his left foot.
Edwards, Russell carry Timberwolves to play-in win over Clippers
NBA // 1 day ago
Edwards, Russell carry Timberwolves to play-in win over Clippers
April 13 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell combined for 59 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves overcome a late 10-point deficit for a comeback win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA's play-in tournament.
Nets beat Cavaliers in NBA play-in tournament, advance to playoffs
NBA // 1 day ago
Nets beat Cavaliers in NBA play-in tournament, advance to playoffs
April 13 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving totaled a team-high 34 points and Kevin Durant chipped in 25 points with 11 assists to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA play-in tournament, clinching a playoff spot.
Sacramento Kings to part ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry
NBA // 2 days ago
Sacramento Kings to part ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry
April 11 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings are parting ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry, the team announced.
Los Angeles Lakers fire coach Frank Vogel after 33-49 season
NBA // 2 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers fire coach Frank Vogel after 33-49 season
April 11 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers, who went 33-49 in 2021-22 and missed the playoffs, fired head coach Frank Vogel on Friday, general manager Rob Pelinka announced.
NBA Play-In Tournament, playoff schedule set after season finales
NBA // 2 days ago
NBA Play-In Tournament, playoff schedule set after season finales
MIAMI, April 11 (UPI) -- The 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament field is finalized, the Top 12 postseason seeds are locked in and playoff matchups are in place after the conclusion of the regular season.
LeBron James to miss Los Angeles Lakers' final two games due to ankle injury
NBA // 5 days ago
LeBron James to miss Los Angeles Lakers' final two games due to ankle injury
April 8 (UPI) -- All-Star forward LeBron James won't play in the Los Angeles Lakers' final two games of the regular season because of his left ankle sprain, the team announced.
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball ruled out for rest of season
NBA // 1 week ago
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball ruled out for rest of season
April 6 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball was ruled out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season Wednesday, the team announced.
Lakers' LeBron James to miss possible elimination game due to ankle injury
NBA // 1 week ago
Lakers' LeBron James to miss possible elimination game due to ankle injury
April 5 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers will be without superstar forward LeBron James for Tuesday night's possible elimination game against the Phoenix Suns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Albert Pujols predicts, then hits his first Cardinals homer since 2011
Albert Pujols predicts, then hits his first Cardinals homer since 2011
Tunisia mourns loss of teen Olympian Eya Guezguez in sailing accident
Tunisia mourns loss of teen Olympian Eya Guezguez in sailing accident
Dwayne Haskins death: Florida Highway Patrol probe could take months
Dwayne Haskins death: Florida Highway Patrol probe could take months
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw pulled after seven perfect innings in win vs. Twins
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw pulled after seven perfect innings in win vs. Twins
Warriors star Stephen Curry returns to practice ahead of Nuggets series
Warriors star Stephen Curry returns to practice ahead of Nuggets series
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement