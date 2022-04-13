Warriors star Stephen Curry returns to practice ahead of Nuggets series

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, shown Feb. 28, 2018, suffered a sprained ligament in his left foot on March 16 against the Boston Celtics, and he has remained out of the Warriors' lineup since. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry took part in a team practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his left foot. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the practice consisted of situational prep work for the team's upcoming playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. He noted that Curry participated in shooting drills and other skill work. Advertisement

"He said he felt good," Kerr told reporters. "Now we've got to see how he feels tomorrow, and we'll re-evaluate tomorrow."

The Warriors are scheduled to hold a scrimmage Thursday, and Curry is expected to take part. It will mark a critical step for Curry, as Kerr said it would be irresponsible to have the two-time NBA MVP return to the court before scrimmaging.

"He's looking good to scrimmage tomorrow," Kerr said Wednesday. "Then we'll take the next step. His conditioning should be good, so it's more [of] just the training staff making the decision based on their evaluation of him."

Great to see Steph back at practice

Curry suffered a sprained ligament in his left foot on March 16 against the Boston Celtics, and he has remained out of the Warriors' lineup since.

The Warriors won their last five games of the regular season in Curry's absence to earn the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Despite that five-game winning streak, Golden State posted an 8-10 record without Curry this season.

The Warriors and Nuggets are set to open their best-of-seven series Saturday night at Chase Center in San Francisco.