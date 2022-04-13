Trending
NBA
April 13, 2022 / 7:57 AM

Edwards, Russell carry Timberwolves to play-in win over Clippers

By Alex Butler
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (R) scored 30 points in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday in Minneapolis. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell combined for 59 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves overcome a late 10-point deficit for a comeback win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA's play-in tournament.

Edwards made 5 3-pointers and totaled 30 points in the 109-104 victory Tuesday at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Russell chipped in 29, with six assists and five rebounds.

The Timberwolves earned the No. 7 playoff seed and a first-round matchup with the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference due to the victory.

"I put the work in. That's all I can say," Edwards told reporters. "It's over now. We gotta get ready for Memphis."

RELATED Nets beat Cavaliers in NBA play-in tournament, advance to playoffs

The Clippers now must beat the winner of the San Antonio Spurs-New Orleans Pelicans play-in game to claim the No. 8 seed, the Western Conference's final playoff spot.

Tuesday's game featured eight lead changes and was tied nine times. The Timberwolves outscored the Clippers 36-24 in the paint, 12-8 off fast breaks, 29-27 off the bench and 17-12 off turnovers.

"We didn't care who shot the ball," Clippers guard Patrick Beverley said. "We didn't care what the stats were. And the better team won."

RELATED Los Angeles Lakers fire coach Frank Vogel after 33-49 season

Edwards made his first three shots to give the Timberwolves a 7-2 lead through the first 12 minutes. The Clippers responded with a 12-0 run and led 26-20 at the end of the first.

The Timberwolves used a 12-2 run to take back the lead in the second. Russell made 5 of 5 shots and scored 14 points in the frame to help the Timberwolves take a 53-51 halftime advantage.

The Clippers outscored the Timberwolves 33-25 in the third, led by 17 points from guard Paul George in the frame, to carry an 84-78 lead into the fourth.

RELATED NBA Play-In Tournament, playoff schedule set after season finales

The Clippers pushed their advantage to 93-83 about three minutes into the quarter. The Timberwolves went on a 16-2 run over the next 5:22 to take a 99-95 edge and never trailed again. Edwards scored 10 points over the final 12 minutes of the victory.

George totaled a game-high 34 points in the loss. Fellow Clippers guard Reggie Jackson chipped in 17 points. Guard Malik Beasley and center Karl Anthony-Towns scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Timberwolves.

The Grizzlies host the Timberwolves in Game 1 of their first-round series at 3:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at FedExForum in Memphis. The Pelicans host the Spurs in the second Western Conference play-in game at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The the winner of that game will face the Clippers at 10 p.m. EDT Friday at Staples Center in Los Angeles for the final playoff seed.

