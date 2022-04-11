Trending
Advertisement
NBA
April 11, 2022 / 6:51 PM

Sacramento Kings to part ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry

By Connor Grott
Sacramento Kings to part ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry
Sacramento Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry, shown Dec. 19, 2017, was elevated to his position in November when the team fired Luke Walton. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings are parting ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry, the team announced Monday.

Instead of bringing back Gentry, the team will open up a search for a new head coach. Gentry was named interim coach in November when the franchise fired Luke Walton.

Advertisement

Under Gentry, the Kings posted a 30-52 record this season and missed the playoffs for the 16th consecutive year.

"The entire Kings organization is grateful for the leadership of Alvin Gentry, who stepped up when he got the call midseason," Kings general manager Monte McNair said in a statement. "We appreciate his leadership on and off the court."

ESPN reported that Sacramento's search for a new head coach will be wide-ranging and will include candidates with a history of transforming lottery teams into postseason teams.

Kenny Atkinson, Steve Clifford, Mark Jackson, Mike Brown and Milwaukee Bucks assistant coaches Charles Lee and Darvin Ham are expected to be considered for the Kings' head-coaching vacancy, according to the outlet.

This will be the Kings' third head coach in as many seasons and their sixth coach since Michael Malone was fired in 2014.

The Kings and Gentry, who has one year remaining on his contract, are discussing a front-office role, according to ESPN, and the sides are expected to reach a resolution later this week.

Advertisement

Read More

Los Angeles Lakers fire coach Frank Vogel after 33-49 season LeBron James to miss Los Angeles Lakers' final two games due to ankle injury Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball ruled out for rest of season

Latest Headlines

Los Angeles Lakers fire coach Frank Vogel after 33-49 season
NBA // 3 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers fire coach Frank Vogel after 33-49 season
April 11 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers, who went 33-49 in 2021-22 and missed the playoffs, fired head coach Frank Vogel on Friday, general manager Rob Pelinka announced.
NBA Play-In Tournament, playoff schedule set after season finales
NBA // 10 hours ago
NBA Play-In Tournament, playoff schedule set after season finales
MIAMI, April 11 (UPI) -- The 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament field is finalized, the Top 12 postseason seeds are locked in and playoff matchups are in place after the conclusion of the regular season.
LeBron James to miss Los Angeles Lakers' final two games due to ankle injury
NBA // 2 days ago
LeBron James to miss Los Angeles Lakers' final two games due to ankle injury
April 8 (UPI) -- All-Star forward LeBron James won't play in the Los Angeles Lakers' final two games of the regular season because of his left ankle sprain, the team announced.
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball ruled out for rest of season
NBA // 4 days ago
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball ruled out for rest of season
April 6 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball was ruled out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season Wednesday, the team announced.
Lakers' LeBron James to miss possible elimination game due to ankle injury
NBA // 6 days ago
Lakers' LeBron James to miss possible elimination game due to ankle injury
April 5 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers will be without superstar forward LeBron James for Tuesday night's possible elimination game against the Phoenix Suns.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Nets in OT
NBA // 1 week ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Nets in OT
April 1 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo made several clutch shots as part of a 44-point performance, while Kevin Durant missed multiple game-winning attempts in an electric Milwaukee Bucks overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Celtics' Robert Williams III has surgery, expected to return in 4-6 weeks
NBA // 1 week ago
Celtics' Robert Williams III has surgery, expected to return in 4-6 weeks
March 30 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee Wednesday morning and is expected to miss four to six weeks, a source close to the league told UPI.
NYC clears Kyrie Irving, unvaccinated athletes for home games
NBA // 2 weeks ago
NYC clears Kyrie Irving, unvaccinated athletes for home games
March 24 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets and other unvaccinated athletes are cleared to participate in home games in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday.
Heat's Butler, Haslem, Spoelstra in shouting match amid Warriors loss
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Heat's Butler, Haslem, Spoelstra in shouting match amid Warriors loss
March 24 (UPI) -- Frustration resulted in a heated shouting match between coach Erik Spoelstra and Miami Heat players Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem during the team's recent loss to the Golden State Warriors.
Zion Williamson shows off injury progress with dunk video
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Zion Williamson shows off injury progress with dunk video
March 23 (UPI) -- Zion Williamson provided a progress update on his recovery from a fractured foot with a video he posted to social media, which featured the New Orleans Pelicans All-Star throwing down an acrobatic dunk.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tiger Woods 'thankful' for Masters support, commits to British Open
Tiger Woods 'thankful' for Masters support, commits to British Open
NBA Play-In Tournament, playoff schedule set after season finales
NBA Play-In Tournament, playoff schedule set after season finales
Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters golf tourney by three strokes
Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters golf tourney by three strokes
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashes career-long homer vs. Rangers
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashes career-long homer vs. Rangers
Tiger Woods' 'Tiger Slam' golf clubs sell for more than $5M at auction
Tiger Woods' 'Tiger Slam' golf clubs sell for more than $5M at auction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement