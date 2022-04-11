Sacramento Kings to part ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry

Sacramento Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry, shown Dec. 19, 2017, was elevated to his position in November when the team fired Luke Walton. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings are parting ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry, the team announced Monday. Instead of bringing back Gentry, the team will open up a search for a new head coach. Gentry was named interim coach in November when the franchise fired Luke Walton. Advertisement

Under Gentry, the Kings posted a 30-52 record this season and missed the playoffs for the 16th consecutive year.

"The entire Kings organization is grateful for the leadership of Alvin Gentry, who stepped up when he got the call midseason," Kings general manager Monte McNair said in a statement. "We appreciate his leadership on and off the court."

ESPN reported that Sacramento's search for a new head coach will be wide-ranging and will include candidates with a history of transforming lottery teams into postseason teams.

Kenny Atkinson, Steve Clifford, Mark Jackson, Mike Brown and Milwaukee Bucks assistant coaches Charles Lee and Darvin Ham are expected to be considered for the Kings' head-coaching vacancy, according to the outlet.

This will be the Kings' third head coach in as many seasons and their sixth coach since Michael Malone was fired in 2014.

The Kings and Gentry, who has one year remaining on his contract, are discussing a front-office role, according to ESPN, and the sides are expected to reach a resolution later this week.