Los Angeles Lakers fire coach Frank Vogel after 33-49 season

The Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Frank Vogel on Monday, despite winning a championship with him just two seasons ago. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers, who went 33-49 in 2021-22 and missed the playoffs, fired head coach Frank Vogel on Friday, general manager Rob Pelinka announced. Vogel went 127-98 over four seasons with the Western Conference franchise. He had an 18-9 record with the Lakers in the postseason, including the franchise's 2019-20 title run amid the league's coronavirus pandemic shutdown. Advertisement

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Frank both on and off the court," Pelinka said in a news release. "Frank is a great coach and a good man.

"We will forever be grateful to him for his work in guiding us to the 2019-20 NBA championship. This is an incredibly difficult decision to make, but one we feel is necessary at this point. All of us here wish Frank and his wonderful family all the best for the future."

Pelinka and Lakers players participated in exit interviews Monday, but Vogel did not meet with reporters. Pelinka said that the Lakers felt that it was "time for a new voice."

All-Star forward LeBron James, who led the Lakers with 30.3 points per game this season, said he "respects" Vogel as a coach and said he "gives everything to the game."

Vogel, 48, has a 431-389 overall regular-season record in his 11 seasons as an NBA head coach. He was fired in 2018, after he led the Orlando Magic to a 54-110 record in two seasons with the franchise.

Vogel also went 250-181 in six seasons with the Indiana Pacers, but was fired in 2016. He held previous roles as an assistant with the Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics.

"He was a great coach here and he's going to go on to be a great coach somewhere else," Pelinka said of Vogel. "We just felt like it was time for a new leader."