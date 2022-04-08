Trending
Advertisement
NBA
April 8, 2022 / 8:10 PM

LeBron James to miss Los Angeles Lakers' final two games due to ankle injury

By Connor Grott
LeBron James to miss Los Angeles Lakers' final two games due to ankle injury
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, shown March 3, 2022, averaged 30.3 points per game this season. File Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

April 8 (UPI) -- All-Star forward LeBron James won't play in the Los Angeles Lakers' final two games of the regular season because of his left ankle sprain, the team announced Friday.

The Lakers, who were eliminated from NBA Play-In Tournament contention after their loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, are scheduled to host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday before ending the season on the road against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Advertisement

James has already missed five of the Lakers' last six games since injuring his ankle against the New Orleans Pelicans on March 27.

The 37-year-old James ends the 2021-22 season averaging 30.3 points per game -- currently second in the league behind Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid (30.4). James, however, cannot claim the scoring title because he appeared in just 56 games; a player must play at least 58 games to be eligible for the honor.

RELATED Lakers' LeBron James to miss possible elimination game due to ankle injury

James' scoring average was his highest since his third season in the league when he averaged 31.4 points per game for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The scoring average also was the most ever for a player in his 19th season.

James took to social media to thank fans and confirm that he'll return for the 2022-23 campaign.

RELATED Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball ruled out for rest of season

The Lakers posted a 25-31 record in games in which James played, marking the first time since his rookie year with the Cavaliers that his team finished below .500 when he was active.

It is the second time in James' four seasons with the Lakers that he ended the season out of the lineup due to an injury while the team failed to make the playoffs.

RELATED Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Nets in OT

Latest Headlines

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball ruled out for rest of season
NBA // 2 days ago
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball ruled out for rest of season
April 6 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball was ruled out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season Wednesday, the team announced.
Lakers' LeBron James to miss possible elimination game due to ankle injury
NBA // 3 days ago
Lakers' LeBron James to miss possible elimination game due to ankle injury
April 5 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers will be without superstar forward LeBron James for Tuesday night's possible elimination game against the Phoenix Suns.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Nets in OT
NBA // 1 week ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Nets in OT
April 1 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo made several clutch shots as part of a 44-point performance, while Kevin Durant missed multiple game-winning attempts in an electric Milwaukee Bucks overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Celtics' Robert Williams III has surgery, expected to return in 4-6 weeks
NBA // 1 week ago
Celtics' Robert Williams III has surgery, expected to return in 4-6 weeks
March 30 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee Wednesday morning and is expected to miss four to six weeks, a source close to the league told UPI.
NYC clears Kyrie Irving, unvaccinated athletes for home games
NBA // 2 weeks ago
NYC clears Kyrie Irving, unvaccinated athletes for home games
March 24 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets and other unvaccinated athletes are cleared to participate in home games in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday.
Heat's Butler, Haslem, Spoelstra in shouting match amid Warriors loss
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Heat's Butler, Haslem, Spoelstra in shouting match amid Warriors loss
March 24 (UPI) -- Frustration resulted in a heated shouting match between coach Erik Spoelstra and Miami Heat players Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem during the team's recent loss to the Golden State Warriors.
Zion Williamson shows off injury progress with dunk video
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Zion Williamson shows off injury progress with dunk video
March 23 (UPI) -- Zion Williamson provided a progress update on his recovery from a fractured foot with a video he posted to social media, which featured the New Orleans Pelicans All-Star throwing down an acrobatic dunk.
NBA fines Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic $40K for throwing Pacers fan's phone
NBA // 2 weeks ago
NBA fines Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic $40K for throwing Pacers fan's phone
March 22 (UPI) -- The NBA fined Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic $40,000 on Tuesday for confronting a Pacers fan at a game in Indiana and throwing the individual's cellphone.
LeBron James records 38-point triple-double, Lakers beat Cavaliers
NBA // 2 weeks ago
LeBron James records 38-point triple-double, Lakers beat Cavaliers
March 22 (UPI) -- LeBron James totaled 38 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The win was the second in six games for the 31-41 Lakers.
Kyrie Irving scores franchise-record 60 in Nets win vs. Magic
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Kyrie Irving scores franchise-record 60 in Nets win vs. Magic
March 16 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Kyrie Irving scored a franchise-record 60 points, with 41 in the first half, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a dominant win over the Orlando Magic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Aaron Judge rejects $213.5M extension from Yanks, won't sign pact before season
Aaron Judge rejects $213.5M extension from Yanks, won't sign pact before season
Adam Wainwright, Tyler O'Neill lead Cardinals to dominant win over Pirates
Adam Wainwright, Tyler O'Neill lead Cardinals to dominant win over Pirates
Rayfield Wright, Cowboys HOF lineman, dies at 76
Rayfield Wright, Cowboys HOF lineman, dies at 76
Coach Dan Campbell says Lions 'don't need' elite QB for 'sustained success'
Coach Dan Campbell says Lions 'don't need' elite QB for 'sustained success'
Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. reveals rift with former teammate Freddie Freeman
Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. reveals rift with former teammate Freddie Freeman
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement