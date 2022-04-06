Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball ruled out for rest of season

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2), shown Nov. 1, 2021, underwent surgery on his left knee Jan. 28 to repair a slight meniscus tear. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

April 6 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball was ruled out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season Wednesday, the team announced. Ball, who hasn't played since Jan. 14, underwent surgery on his left knee in late January to repair a slight meniscus tear. The Bulls said he is still experiencing pain "with high-level physical activity." Advertisement

The 24-year-old Ball has been sidelined longer than anticipated due to his knee failing to respond to the rehab process. The Bulls pulled back the ramp-up process for 10 days at the end of last month with "hope" the extra rest would allow him to fully recover, but he suffered a setback.

Chicago said Wednesday that Ball will continue daily treatment and rehabilitation in preparation for next season.

"I think the biggest thing everybody is trying to do right now is how do we actually get him, from a health standpoint, feeling better, where he can actually start to ramp up and do some things," Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said.

In his first season in Chicago, Ball was averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He appeared in just 35 games this season, the fewest of any season in his five-year NBA career.

The Bulls, who are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings, are scheduled to host the Boston Celtics on Wednesday in Chicago.