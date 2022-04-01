Trending
NBA
April 1, 2022 / 7:40 AM

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Nets in OT

By Alex Butler
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) made 14 of 21 shots in a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday in Brooklyn. Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE

April 1 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo made several clutch shots as part of a 44-point performance, while Kevin Durant missed multiple game-winning attempts in an electric Milwaukee Bucks overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Antetokounmpo also totaled 14 rebounds and six assists in the 120-119 triumph Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Durant totaled 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in the loss.

"I just want to keep building good habits," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "I don't know who is the No. 1 [playoff seed] right now. I know we had two good games against two very good teams. We were able to compete and give ourselves a chance to win."

The game featured 13 lead changes and was tied 13 times. The Bucks outscored the Nets 54-38 in the paint and 23-18 off fast breaks. Each bench totaled 25 points in the back-and-forth affair between the Eastern Conference powers.

"It didn't roll our way," Durant said. "They hit one more shot than we did. I don't think it was because of a lack of chemistry or we didn't play hard. It was just one of those games. It didn't fall our way at the end."

The Nets outscored the Bucks 30-23 in the first quarter. They pushed that advantage to 11 points midway through the second and led 60-56 at halftime.

Antetokounmpo, who scored 16 points in the second quarter, poured in another 13 in the third. The Bucks used a 9-2 third quarter run to tighten the game and took an 87-86 edge into the fourth.

The lead changed hands three times to start the quarter. The Nets then used a 16-3 run to take a 108-99 lead with 3:52 remaining. The Bucks outscored the Nets 11-2 over the final three minutes of regulation to fore overtime. Antetokounmpo made a game-tying 3-pointer with 18.7 seconds remaining. Durant attempted to answer on the other end, but was off on a 14-foot turnaround jump shot attempt.

The teams exchanged the lead three times to start the extra frame. The Bucks then used a 7-3 run to go up 117-113 with 3:10 remaining. The Nets answered with a 6-1 run and led 119-118 with 8.7 seconds left.

They sent fouled Antetokounmpo as he drove to the basket on the next possession. The two-time NBA MVP made both of his attempts to give the Bucks their final lead.

Durant caught an inbound pass and attempted a step-back 3-pointer in the final second, but the shot hit the back of the rim and bounced to the floor.

Nets guard Kyrie Irving totaled 25 points in the loss. Nets forward Bruce Brown chipped in 23 points. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday totaled 19 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists. Bucks forward Khris Middleton scored 16 points. Wesley Matthews and Pat Connaughton scored 11 points apiece for the Bucks.

The Bucks (48-28) host the Los Angeles Clippers (37-40) at 8 p.m. EDT Friday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Nets (40-37) battle the Atlanta Hawks (40-37) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

