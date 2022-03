Unvaccinated Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been cleared to play in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

March 24 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets and other unvaccinated athletes can participate in home games in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday. Adams, who spoke at a news conference at Citi Field in Queens, said the athletes and other performers in the private sector have been exempted from the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The mandate requires people in the city to show proof of vaccination to enter arenas, restaurants, gyms and other indoor spaces.

Unvaccinated players from the New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Yankees and other sports teams also are cleared to participate in home games. The 2022 MLB season starts April 7.

"I'm going to make some tough choices," Adams told reporters. "People are not going to agree with some of them. I must move this city forward."

Adams said that the allowance for unvaccinated athletes and performers to work in the city will be important for the city's economic outlook. The city vaccine mandate still applies to employees in other fields, including within the government and at private companies.

The mandate's previous terms featured a technicality, which allowed visiting players to participate in games in the city while unvaccinated, but not those who resided in the city.

"This exemption has been putting our sports teams at a self-imposed disadvantage, but this new order would help boost our economy," Adams said. "Let's be clear about this. I have said it and I will continue to say it -- all of us should be vaccinated, even our players.

"We'll continue to promote vaccinations and booster shots. It's imperative that we do so."

Irving's Nets (38-35) face the Miami Heat (47-26) at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday in Miami. The Nets return for a home game against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.