New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is expected to miss the remainder of this season due to a foot injury. Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE

March 23 (UPI) -- Zion Williamson provided a progress update on his recovery from a fractured foot with a video he posted to social media, which featured the New Orleans Pelicans All-Star throwing down an acrobatic dunk. Williamson posted the footage Tuesday on his Instagram story. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft is expected to miss the entire 2021-22 season due to the right foot fracture, which he underwent surgery on last off-season.

The Pelicans announced the injury in September. He at first was expected to return this season, but experienced several setbacks.

Williamson took flight for his acrobatic finish while at the Pelicans' practice facility. He used his left hand to toss the ball off the right side of the backboard at the start of the sequence.

He then ran toward the hoop, jumped, caught the ball in his right hand, brought it between his legs and used his left hand to slam the ball through the rim.

Williamson missed a large portion of his rookie campaign due to a torn meniscus. He averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 2020-21.

The former Duke star spent two months rehabilitating the injury in Portland and returned earlier this month to New Orleans.

The Pelicans (30-42) host the Chicago Bulls (42-30) at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.