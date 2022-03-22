Trending
NBA
March 22, 2022 / 7:56 AM

LeBron James records 38-point triple-double, Lakers beat Cavaliers

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives to the basket between Cleveland Cavaliers defenders Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- LeBron James totaled 38 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The win was the second in six games for the 31-41 Lakers.

James made 17 of 29 shots in the 131-120 victory Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The Lakers made 56.4% of their shot attempts.

"We just want to continue to work on habits and continue to push forward," James told reporters. "For about 11 quarters straight, we played some really good basketball. We want to continue that trend."

Monday's game featured eight lead changes and was tied five times. The Lakers outscored the Cavaliers 64-52 in the paint, 49-32 off the bench and 22-20 off fast breaks. The Cavaliers outscored the Lakers 18-8 off turnovers.

The Cavaliers outscored the Lakers 35-28 over the first 12 minutes to take a seven-point lead into the second quarter. James then poured in 17 points in the frame to help the Lakers take a 67-62 lead into halftime.

The Cavaliers outscored the Lakers 35-29 in the third and took a 97-96 lead into the fourth. James then woke up and scored another 13 points down the stretch to ice the Lakers victory. The Lakers opened the fourth on a 12-2 run and never looked back.

The Lakers, who sit in ninth place in the Western Conference, host the Philadelphia 76ers (44-27) at 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Cavaliers (41-31) battle the Toronto Raptors (40-32) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

