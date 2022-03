Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, shown Dec. 30, 2020, was involved in the incident shortly after Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- The NBA fined Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic $40,000 on Tuesday for confronting a Pacers fan at a game in Indiana and throwing the individual's cellphone. The incident occurred shortly after Sunday's game between the Trail Blazers and Pacers. Nurkic slowly walked across the court and got in the fan's face, then grabbed the person's cellphone and threw it into nearby seats. Advertisement

It remains unclear what caused Nurkic to confront the fan. A security official walked between Nurkic and the Pacers fan after the phone was tossed, at which point the Blazers' big man walked away.

The Pacers beat the Blazers 129-98 in the matchup. Nurkic, who has been out since mid-February due to left foot plantar fasciitis, didn't play in the game.

Nurkic has averaged 15 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks for the Trail Blazers this season. He has appeared in 56 games in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Blazers (27-44) currently sit 12th in the Western Conference standings as the regular season nears its conclusion, trailing the San Antonio Spurs (28-44) and New Orleans Pelicans (30-42) for the final Play-In Tournament spot.