Will Ferrell warms up with Warriors as 'Semi-Pro' star Jackie Moon

Actor Will Ferrell joined the Golden State Warriors for warmups Tuesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Actor Will Ferrell sported his Flint Tropics jersey, headband and short shorts as he portrayed Semi-Pro character Jackie Moon and warmed up with the Golden State Warriors before their win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Ferrell laced up his bright white Adidas shoes, pulled up his tube socks and strapped into his knee pads Tuesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Advertisement

He followed Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and other Warriors players out of the tunnel for pregame introductions while acting as the character. The 2008 film follows Moon (Ferrell), a singer who uses his profits from a lone hit single in 1976 to buy, coach and play for an ABA basketball team based in Flint, Mich.

"That was so much fun," Thompson told reporters. "That was some of the most fun I've had on the court this year and I'm very appreciative Will could come out and lighten the mood. ... I'm not going to say he is responsible for the win tonight, but a huge catalyst for why we came out with our guns blazing.

"He is a legend."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Ferrell planned Tuesday's performance through an email correspondence. Kerr said Ferrell is a Thompson fan and liked that the Warriors star dressed up as Moon for Halloween in the past. Thompson also said he repeatedly watched Semi-Pro when he rehabilitated knee and achilles injuries over the past two years.

"I'm just a fan of his," Thompson said. "He has made me laugh since I was a kid. That movie is hilarious. He is one of my favorite comics out there. Man that was fun.

"When I had some dark days in rehab, I would put that movie on and it just made me smile."

Roll the Jackie Moon mixtape pic.twitter.com/bX5yX2KGt3— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

Ferrell showed off his range with a deep 3-pointer from nearly half court during the pregame warmups. He also posed for photos with announcers, hoisted up shots alongside Curry and exchanged fist-bumps, played defense on and threw passes to Thompson. He also told referees that there was a raccoon loose in Staples Center.

"I was surprised by his form," Curry said of Ferrell. "He had some good rotation on the ball and endless energy. I thought it would be a couple minutes of just messing around, but he gave it the full warmup session and gave us a riveting speech before the game in our team meeting.

"It was good vibes. He's hilarious."

The energetic pregame performance provided a jolt for the Warriors, who ended a five-game losing streak with the victory. Thompson and Jordan Poole scored 20 points apiece in the win. Jonathan Kuminga scored 21 off the Warriors bench. Curry totaled 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The Warriors (44-22) face the Denver Nuggets (39-26) at 10 p.m. EST Thursday at Ball Arena in Denver.