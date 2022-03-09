Trending
Advertisement
NBA
March 9, 2022 / 8:51 AM

Will Ferrell warms up with Warriors as 'Semi-Pro' star Jackie Moon

By Alex Butler
1/5
Will Ferrell warms up with Warriors as 'Semi-Pro' star Jackie Moon
Actor Will Ferrell joined the Golden State Warriors for warmups Tuesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Actor Will Ferrell sported his Flint Tropics jersey, headband and short shorts as he portrayed Semi-Pro character Jackie Moon and warmed up with the Golden State Warriors before their win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Ferrell laced up his bright white Adidas shoes, pulled up his tube socks and strapped into his knee pads Tuesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

He followed Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and other Warriors players out of the tunnel for pregame introductions while acting as the character. The 2008 film follows Moon (Ferrell), a singer who uses his profits from a lone hit single in 1976 to buy, coach and play for an ABA basketball team based in Flint, Mich.

"That was so much fun," Thompson told reporters. "That was some of the most fun I've had on the court this year and I'm very appreciative Will could come out and lighten the mood. ... I'm not going to say he is responsible for the win tonight, but a huge catalyst for why we came out with our guns blazing.

Advertisement
RELATED Kyrie Irving scores season-high 50, leads Nets over Hornets

"He is a legend."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Ferrell planned Tuesday's performance through an email correspondence. Kerr said Ferrell is a Thompson fan and liked that the Warriors star dressed up as Moon for Halloween in the past. Thompson also said he repeatedly watched Semi-Pro when he rehabilitated knee and achilles injuries over the past two years.

"I'm just a fan of his," Thompson said. "He has made me laugh since I was a kid. That movie is hilarious. He is one of my favorite comics out there. Man that was fun.

RELATED Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo returns, scores 11 points vs. Houston Rockets

"When I had some dark days in rehab, I would put that movie on and it just made me smile."

Ferrell showed off his range with a deep 3-pointer from nearly half court during the pregame warmups. He also posed for photos with announcers, hoisted up shots alongside Curry and exchanged fist-bumps, played defense on and threw passes to Thompson. He also told referees that there was a raccoon loose in Staples Center.

Advertisement
RELATED Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen out indefinitely due to fractured finger

"I was surprised by his form," Curry said of Ferrell. "He had some good rotation on the ball and endless energy. I thought it would be a couple minutes of just messing around, but he gave it the full warmup session and gave us a riveting speech before the game in our team meeting.

"It was good vibes. He's hilarious."
Advertisement

The energetic pregame performance provided a jolt for the Warriors, who ended a five-game losing streak with the victory. Thompson and Jordan Poole scored 20 points apiece in the win. Jonathan Kuminga scored 21 off the Warriors bench. Curry totaled 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The Warriors (44-22) face the Denver Nuggets (39-26) at 10 p.m. EST Thursday at Ball Arena in Denver.

Latest Headlines

Kyrie Irving scores season-high 50, leads Nets over Hornets
NBA // 1 hour ago
Kyrie Irving scores season-high 50, leads Nets over Hornets
March 9 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Kyrie Irving made 15 of 19 field goals and nine 3-pointers as part of a 50-point performance to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 132-121 win over the Charlotte Hornets.
Lakers' Russell Westbrook to push back against 'Westbrick' shaming
NBA // 1 day ago
Lakers' Russell Westbrook to push back against 'Westbrick' shaming
March 8 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook said he will start to push back against fans who shame him with "Westbrick" jabs and other negative taunts, which he said have kept his family from going to games.
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo returns, scores 11 points vs. Houston Rockets
NBA // 1 day ago
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo returns, scores 11 points vs. Houston Rockets
March 7 (UPI) -- Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo returned to the court for the first time in about a year during Monday's 123-106 win over the Houston Rockets.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen out indefinitely due to fractured finger
NBA // 1 day ago
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen out indefinitely due to fractured finger
March 7 (UPI) -- All-Star center Jarrett Allen will be sidelined indefinitely after fracturing his left middle finger during the Cleveland Cavaliers' win over the Toronto Raptors.
Lakers' LeBron James dealing with 'significant' knee soreness, out vs. Spurs
NBA // 1 day ago
Lakers' LeBron James dealing with 'significant' knee soreness, out vs. Spurs
March 7 (UPI) -- Superstar forward LeBron James won't play against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday because of "significant" soreness in his left knee, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said.
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez nearing return from back injury
NBA // 4 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez nearing return from back injury
March 4 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks veteran center Brook Lopez has been cleared to practice as a full participant for the first time since having back surgery in December.
Philadelphia 76ers sign veteran center DeAndre Jordan for rest of season
NBA // 5 days ago
Philadelphia 76ers sign veteran center DeAndre Jordan for rest of season
March 3 (UPI) -- Former All-Star center DeAndre Jordan signed a short-term contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday after he cleared waivers, the team announced.
Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris to undergo season-ending ankle surgery
NBA // 5 days ago
Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris to undergo season-ending ankle surgery
March 3 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris will have season-ending surgery on his left ankle, the team announced Thursday.
Pelicans: Zion Williamson's fractured foot showing signs of 'improved bone healing'
NBA // 6 days ago
Pelicans: Zion Williamson's fractured foot showing signs of 'improved bone healing'
March 2 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's fractured right foot is showing signs of "improved bone healing" after the latest round of imaging, the team announced.
Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant to return Thursday vs. Miami Heat
NBA // 6 days ago
Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant to return Thursday vs. Miami Heat
March 2 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant is expected to return Thursday night against the Miami Heat after missing more than a month because of a sprained left MCL.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ekwonu, Gardner rise, Neal No. 1 in post-combine NFL mock draft
Ekwonu, Gardner rise, Neal No. 1 in post-combine NFL mock draft
Lakers' Russell Westbrook to push back against 'Westbrick' shaming
Lakers' Russell Westbrook to push back against 'Westbrick' shaming
Seahawks to release franchise icon, defensive captain Bobby Wagner
Seahawks to release franchise icon, defensive captain Bobby Wagner
NHL cuts ties with top Russian hockey league
NHL cuts ties with top Russian hockey league
Chattanooga buzzer-beater sinks Furman, clinches tourney spot
Chattanooga buzzer-beater sinks Furman, clinches tourney spot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement