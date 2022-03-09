Trending
NBA
March 9, 2022 / 2:45 PM

NBA suspends Kings center Domantas Sabonis for referee contact

By Alex Butler

Sacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis is expected to miss his team's game Wednesday due to a suspension from the NBA. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- The NBA issued Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis a one-game suspension on Wednesday for "aggressively confronting and making contact with a game official," the league announced.

NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell announced the suspension, which is without pay, in a news release.

"The incident began with Sabonis receiving a technical foul for an unsportsmanlike reaction to a called foul," the release said.

"Sabonis then reacted demonstratively again in the vicinity of the game official, and approached and bumped the official in a hostile manner, resulting in a second technical foul and an ejection."



The incident occurred with 4:35 remaining in the Kings' 131-115 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley drove toward the basket to spark the sequence. A nearby official whistled Sabonis for a foul as Quickley threw up a shot and fell to the floor. Sabonis then approached the official and pushed him with his body. He was given a technical foul and ejected for his actions.

Sabonis, 25, is averaging 17.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game through 25 appearances this season with the Kings. He joined the team in a February trade from the Indiana Pacers.



The 6-foot-11 forward/center was an All-Star in 2019 and 2020 with the Pacers. He entered the league as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He is signed with the Kings through 2023-24.

Sabonis is expected to serve the suspension when the Kings (24-43) host the Denver Nuggets (39-26) at 10 p.m. EST Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.



