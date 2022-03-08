Trending
Advertisement
NBA
March 8, 2022 / 9:04 AM

Lakers' Russell Westbrook to push back against 'Westbrick' shaming

By Alex Butler
Lakers' Russell Westbrook to push back against 'Westbrick' shaming
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (L) said his family doesn't want to attend games due to fans' "shaming" of his name with negative chants. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

March 8 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook said he will start to push back against fans who shame him with "Westbrick" jabs and other negative taunts, which he said have kept his family from going to games.

Westbrook made the comments when he met with reporters after the Lakers' 117-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday in San Antonio. He also addressed a social media post published Monday by his wife, Nina, who said she is being "harassed" on a daily basis and her family received threats "over basketball games."

Advertisement

"When it comes to basketball, I don't mind the criticism of missing and making shots," Westbrook said. "But the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue."

Westbrook totaled 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the Lakers loss. The Lakers (28-36) have lost eight of their last 10 games and are in position to go to the play-in tournament, which includes the teams with the 7th through 10th highest winning percentages in each conference.

RELATED Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo returns, scores 11 points vs. Houston Rockets

Westbrook, the Lakers' highest-paid player, is often the team's most criticized star. He said he "let it go" when he heard taunts in the past, but now feels the need to stand up for his family name.

Advertisement

"'Westbrick,' for example, to me, is now shaming," he said. "It's shaming my name, my legacy for my kids. It's a name that means, not just to me, but to my wife, to my mom, my dad, the ones that kind of paved the way for me."

Westbrook, who grew up in nearby Long Beach, Calif., and went to UCLA, joined his hometown's Lakers in an August trade from the Washington Wizards. He is averaging 18.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists this season.

RELATED Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen out indefinitely due to fractured finger

He is shooting just 43% from the field and making just 28% of his 3-point attempts.

"It affects them even going to games," he said of the taunts. "Like, I don't even want to bring my kids to the game because I don't want them to hear people calling their dad nicknames and other names for no reason because he's playing the game that he loves. It's gotten so bad where my family doesn't even want to go to home games, to any game.

"It's just super unfortunate. It's super upsetting to me."

RELATED Lakers' LeBron James dealing with 'significant' knee soreness, out vs. Spurs

The Lakers face the Houston Rockets (16-49) at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday at Toyota Center in Houston.

Latest Headlines

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo returns, scores 11 points vs. Houston Rockets
NBA // 10 hours ago
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo returns, scores 11 points vs. Houston Rockets
March 7 (UPI) -- Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo returned to the court for the first time in about a year during Monday's 123-106 win over the Houston Rockets.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen out indefinitely due to fractured finger
NBA // 11 hours ago
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen out indefinitely due to fractured finger
March 7 (UPI) -- All-Star center Jarrett Allen will be sidelined indefinitely after fracturing his left middle finger during the Cleveland Cavaliers' win over the Toronto Raptors.
Lakers' LeBron James dealing with 'significant' knee soreness, out vs. Spurs
NBA // 13 hours ago
Lakers' LeBron James dealing with 'significant' knee soreness, out vs. Spurs
March 7 (UPI) -- Superstar forward LeBron James won't play against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday because of "significant" soreness in his left knee, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said.
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez nearing return from back injury
NBA // 3 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez nearing return from back injury
March 4 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks veteran center Brook Lopez has been cleared to practice as a full participant for the first time since having back surgery in December.
Philadelphia 76ers sign veteran center DeAndre Jordan for rest of season
NBA // 4 days ago
Philadelphia 76ers sign veteran center DeAndre Jordan for rest of season
March 3 (UPI) -- Former All-Star center DeAndre Jordan signed a short-term contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday after he cleared waivers, the team announced.
Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris to undergo season-ending ankle surgery
NBA // 4 days ago
Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris to undergo season-ending ankle surgery
March 3 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris will have season-ending surgery on his left ankle, the team announced Thursday.
Pelicans: Zion Williamson's fractured foot showing signs of 'improved bone healing'
NBA // 5 days ago
Pelicans: Zion Williamson's fractured foot showing signs of 'improved bone healing'
March 2 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's fractured right foot is showing signs of "improved bone healing" after the latest round of imaging, the team announced.
Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant to return Thursday vs. Miami Heat
NBA // 5 days ago
Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant to return Thursday vs. Miami Heat
March 2 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant is expected to return Thursday night against the Miami Heat after missing more than a month because of a sprained left MCL.
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker enters NBA's COVID-19 protocols
NBA // 5 days ago
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker enters NBA's COVID-19 protocols
March 2 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Devin Booker was placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will miss the Phoenix Suns' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown suffers ankle sprain vs. Atlanta Hawks
NBA // 6 days ago
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown suffers ankle sprain vs. Atlanta Hawks
March 1 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown was forced to exit Tuesday night's 107-98 win over the Atlanta Hawks because of a right ankle sprain.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scottie Scheffler wins Arnold Palmer Invitational golf title
Scottie Scheffler wins Arnold Palmer Invitational golf title
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for season for betting on NFL games
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for season for betting on NFL games
New England Patriots release linebacker Kyle Van Noy in cap-saving move
New England Patriots release linebacker Kyle Van Noy in cap-saving move
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen out indefinitely due to fractured finger
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen out indefinitely due to fractured finger
Chattanooga buzzer-beater sinks Furman, clinches tourney spot
Chattanooga buzzer-beater sinks Furman, clinches tourney spot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement