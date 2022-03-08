Lakers' Russell Westbrook to push back against 'Westbrick' shaming

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (L) said his family doesn't want to attend games due to fans' "shaming" of his name with negative chants. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

March 8 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook said he will start to push back against fans who shame him with "Westbrick" jabs and other negative taunts, which he said have kept his family from going to games. Westbrook made the comments when he met with reporters after the Lakers' 117-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday in San Antonio. He also addressed a social media post published Monday by his wife, Nina, who said she is being "harassed" on a daily basis and her family received threats "over basketball games." Advertisement

"When it comes to basketball, I don't mind the criticism of missing and making shots," Westbrook said. "But the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue."

Westbrook totaled 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the Lakers loss. The Lakers (28-36) have lost eight of their last 10 games and are in position to go to the play-in tournament, which includes the teams with the 7th through 10th highest winning percentages in each conference.

Westbrook, the Lakers' highest-paid player, is often the team's most criticized star. He said he "let it go" when he heard taunts in the past, but now feels the need to stand up for his family name.

Advertisement

"'Westbrick,' for example, to me, is now shaming," he said. "It's shaming my name, my legacy for my kids. It's a name that means, not just to me, but to my wife, to my mom, my dad, the ones that kind of paved the way for me."

Westbrook, who grew up in nearby Long Beach, Calif., and went to UCLA, joined his hometown's Lakers in an August trade from the Washington Wizards. He is averaging 18.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists this season.

He is shooting just 43% from the field and making just 28% of his 3-point attempts.

"It affects them even going to games," he said of the taunts. "Like, I don't even want to bring my kids to the game because I don't want them to hear people calling their dad nicknames and other names for no reason because he's playing the game that he loves. It's gotten so bad where my family doesn't even want to go to home games, to any game.

"It's just super unfortunate. It's super upsetting to me."

The Lakers face the Houston Rockets (16-49) at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday at Toyota Center in Houston.