Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo returns, scores 11 points vs. Houston Rockets

Former Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo (L), shown Jan. 18, 2021, was traded to the Miami Heat in March 2021. He appeared in just four games for the Heat before having a second procedure on his right quadriceps tendon.

March 7 (UPI) -- Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo returned to the court for the first time in about a year during Monday's 123-106 win over the Houston Rockets. Oladipo last appeared in an NBA game on April 8, 2021. The two-time All-Star guard had been sidelined since enduring another long recovery process after a second surgery on his right quadriceps tendon, which he initially injured while playing for the Indiana Pacers in January 2019. Advertisement

Oladipo, who was on a strict minutes limit, scored 11 points on 4 of 7 shooting in just under 15 minutes off the bench. He also had four assists and one rebound.

11 points (4-7 FG), 4 assists and 2 charges drawn in 15 minutes of play.

Oladipo's long-awaited return came against a Rockets team that traded him to the Heat last year in exchange for Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley and a swap of draft picks. Oladipo appeared in just four games for Miami before his season-ending surgery in May 2021.

The 29-year-old Oladipo had missed all of the Heat's past 89 games, including the team's postseason series against the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. He has played in only 56 games since the initial injury three years ago.

In 454 career games with the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Pacers, Rockets and Heat, Oladipo has averaged 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and four assists.