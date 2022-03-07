Trending
Advertisement
NBA
March 7, 2022 / 11:25 PM

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo returns, scores 11 points vs. Houston Rockets

By Connor Grott
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo returns, scores 11 points vs. Houston Rockets
Former Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo (L), shown Jan. 18, 2021, was traded to the Miami Heat in March 2021. He appeared in just four games for the Heat before having a second procedure on his right quadriceps tendon. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

March 7 (UPI) -- Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo returned to the court for the first time in about a year during Monday's 123-106 win over the Houston Rockets.

Oladipo last appeared in an NBA game on April 8, 2021. The two-time All-Star guard had been sidelined since enduring another long recovery process after a second surgery on his right quadriceps tendon, which he initially injured while playing for the Indiana Pacers in January 2019.

Advertisement

Oladipo, who was on a strict minutes limit, scored 11 points on 4 of 7 shooting in just under 15 minutes off the bench. He also had four assists and one rebound.

Oladipo's long-awaited return came against a Rockets team that traded him to the Heat last year in exchange for Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley and a swap of draft picks. Oladipo appeared in just four games for Miami before his season-ending surgery in May 2021.

The 29-year-old Oladipo had missed all of the Heat's past 89 games, including the team's postseason series against the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. He has played in only 56 games since the initial injury three years ago.

Advertisement

In 454 career games with the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Pacers, Rockets and Heat, Oladipo has averaged 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and four assists.

Read More

Rockets agree to trade All-Star guard Victor Oladipo to Heat Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen out indefinitely due to fractured finger Lakers' LeBron James dealing with 'significant' knee soreness, out vs. Spurs

Latest Headlines

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen out indefinitely due to fractured finger
NBA // 40 minutes ago
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen out indefinitely due to fractured finger
March 7 (UPI) -- All-Star center Jarrett Allen will be sidelined indefinitely after fracturing his left middle finger during the Cleveland Cavaliers' win over the Toronto Raptors.
Lakers' LeBron James dealing with 'significant' knee soreness, out vs. Spurs
NBA // 2 hours ago
Lakers' LeBron James dealing with 'significant' knee soreness, out vs. Spurs
March 7 (UPI) -- Superstar forward LeBron James won't play against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday because of "significant" soreness in his left knee, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said.
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez nearing return from back injury
NBA // 2 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez nearing return from back injury
March 4 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks veteran center Brook Lopez has been cleared to practice as a full participant for the first time since having back surgery in December.
Philadelphia 76ers sign veteran center DeAndre Jordan for rest of season
NBA // 4 days ago
Philadelphia 76ers sign veteran center DeAndre Jordan for rest of season
March 3 (UPI) -- Former All-Star center DeAndre Jordan signed a short-term contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday after he cleared waivers, the team announced.
Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris to undergo season-ending ankle surgery
NBA // 4 days ago
Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris to undergo season-ending ankle surgery
March 3 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris will have season-ending surgery on his left ankle, the team announced Thursday.
Pelicans: Zion Williamson's fractured foot showing signs of 'improved bone healing'
NBA // 5 days ago
Pelicans: Zion Williamson's fractured foot showing signs of 'improved bone healing'
March 2 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's fractured right foot is showing signs of "improved bone healing" after the latest round of imaging, the team announced.
Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant to return Thursday vs. Miami Heat
NBA // 5 days ago
Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant to return Thursday vs. Miami Heat
March 2 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant is expected to return Thursday night against the Miami Heat after missing more than a month because of a sprained left MCL.
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker enters NBA's COVID-19 protocols
NBA // 5 days ago
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker enters NBA's COVID-19 protocols
March 2 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Devin Booker was placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will miss the Phoenix Suns' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown suffers ankle sprain vs. Atlanta Hawks
NBA // 5 days ago
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown suffers ankle sprain vs. Atlanta Hawks
March 1 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown was forced to exit Tuesday night's 107-98 win over the Atlanta Hawks because of a right ankle sprain.
Charlotte Hornets signing guard Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contract
NBA // 6 days ago
Charlotte Hornets signing guard Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contract
March 1 (UPI) -- Two-time All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is signing a short-term contract with the Charlotte Hornets.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scottie Scheffler wins Arnold Palmer Invitational golf title
Scottie Scheffler wins Arnold Palmer Invitational golf title
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for season for betting on NFL games
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for season for betting on NFL games
Injured golfer Bryson DeChambeau pulls out of Players Championship
Injured golfer Bryson DeChambeau pulls out of Players Championship
Baylor's Kalon Barnes runs fastest 40 for DB in NFL Combine history
Baylor's Kalon Barnes runs fastest 40 for DB in NFL Combine history
Three more contenders arise for Kentucky Derby
Three more contenders arise for Kentucky Derby
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement