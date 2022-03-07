Trending
NBA
March 7, 2022 / 10:50 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen out indefinitely due to fractured finger

By Connor Grott
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31), shown Jan. 17, 2022, suffered the injury during Sunday's win over the Toronto Raptors. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- All-Star center Jarrett Allen will be sidelined indefinitely after fracturing his left middle finger during the Cleveland Cavaliers' win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

Allen was injured in the first quarter, when he also suffered a bruised quadriceps while driving to the basket. He exited to the locker room and never returned to the game, but the Cavaliers went on to win 104-96 over Toronto.

The Cavaliers didn't provide a timeline for Allen's return. Cleveland is scheduled to start a three-game road trip Tuesday at the Indiana Pacers.

"A CT scan administered today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health revealed a fracture and he will undergo additional evaluation and treatment," the Cavs said in a statement Monday. "No timetable has been set for his return to basketball activities and his status will be updated as appropriate."

Allen, who was named to his first NBA All-Star Game this season, has averaged 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across 56 games in the 2021-22 campaign.

Allen's injury is the latest for the Cavaliers, who also are without leading scorer Collin Sexton (season-ending knee injury). In addition, guard Caris LeVert has been out of the lineup with a sprained foot.

Despite the team's injury woes, the Cavaliers (37-27) have remained competitive this season. Cleveland, which is attempting to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018, currently has the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

