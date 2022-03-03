Trending
March 3, 2022 / 10:35 PM

Philadelphia 76ers sign veteran center DeAndre Jordan for rest of season

By Connor Grott
Former Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan (6), shown Feb. 21, 2021, signed a one-year deal to join the Los Angeles Lakers this season. The Lakers waived him on Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Former All-Star center DeAndre Jordan signed a short-term contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday after he cleared waivers, the team announced.

Teams had until 5 p.m. EST Thursday to put in a claim for Jordan, who was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. The Lakers used the roster spot to sign veteran guard D.J. Augustin.

Jordan, who inked a one-year, $2.6 million veteran minimum deal to join the Lakers this season, will save the 76ers about $2.3 million in luxury tax by signing a free-agent pact instead of getting claimed off waivers.

In a corresponding roster move, the Sixers announced that center Willie Cauley-Stein was released from his 10-day contract to make room for Jordan.

Jordan appeared in 32 games -- making 19 starts -- for the Lakers this season before falling out of the team's rotation. He has averaged 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in the 2021-22 campaign.

The 33-year-old Jordan was an All-NBA First Team selection with the L.A. Clippers in 2016, and he was a two-time All-NBA defensive first-team choice in 2015 and 2016.

In 964 career NBA games with the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Clippers, Nets and Lakers, Jordan has averaged 9.2 points and 10.4 rebounds.

