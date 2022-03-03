Philadelphia 76ers sign veteran center DeAndre Jordan for rest of season

Former Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan (6), shown Feb. 21, 2021, signed a one-year deal to join the Los Angeles Lakers this season. The Lakers waived him on Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Former All-Star center DeAndre Jordan signed a short-term contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday after he cleared waivers, the team announced. Teams had until 5 p.m. EST Thursday to put in a claim for Jordan, who was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. The Lakers used the roster spot to sign veteran guard D.J. Augustin. Advertisement

Jordan, who inked a one-year, $2.6 million veteran minimum deal to join the Lakers this season, will save the 76ers about $2.3 million in luxury tax by signing a free-agent pact instead of getting claimed off waivers.

In a corresponding roster move, the Sixers announced that center Willie Cauley-Stein was released from his 10-day contract to make room for Jordan.

Jordan appeared in 32 games -- making 19 starts -- for the Lakers this season before falling out of the team's rotation. He has averaged 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in the 2021-22 campaign.

The 33-year-old Jordan was an All-NBA First Team selection with the L.A. Clippers in 2016, and he was a two-time All-NBA defensive first-team choice in 2015 and 2016.

Advertisement

In 964 career NBA games with the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Clippers, Nets and Lakers, Jordan has averaged 9.2 points and 10.4 rebounds.