March 2, 2022 / 10:44 PM

Pelicans: Zion Williamson's fractured foot showing signs of 'improved bone healing'

By Connor Grott
Pelicans: Zion Williamson's fractured foot showing signs of 'improved bone healing'
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (R), shown Dec. 25, 2020, has yet to play this season due to the foot injury. File Photo by Rhonda Wise/EPA-EFE

March 2 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's fractured right foot is showing signs of "improved bone healing" after the latest round of imaging, the team announced Wednesday.

The Pelicans added that while Williamson will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercises and basketball activities, he remains without a definitive timeline for a return to the floor.

"We're all pleased with the results, that he's progressing. But it's still a long road ahead of him," Pelicans head coach Willie Green told reporters. "He's aware of it, but he's taking necessary steps to continue to improve. We'll see how it goes."

Williamson has yet to play this season because of a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot that required surgery over the summer.

After initial optimism that Williamson could return in time for the start of the regular season, his return has been delayed multiple times due to the bone not healing properly.

Currently, Williamson is rehabbing his foot away from the team. According to reports, he is working out in Portland, Ore., with permission from the Pelicans.

When healthy, Williamson has been one of the top players in the NBA. He averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 61 games last season.

The Pelicans limped to a 3-16 record to begin the 2021-22 campaign without Williamson. New Orleans, however, has posted a 22-20 mark since then and sits 10th in the Western Conference standings.

