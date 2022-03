Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (L), shown Feb. 24, 2018, entered Tuesday's game averaging 23.7 points and 6.3 rebounds this season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown was forced to exit Tuesday night's 107-98 win over the Atlanta Hawks because of a right ankle sprain. Brown rolled his ankle and crumbled to the floor on a drive early in the first quarter. After initially grabbing at his hamstring, he remained down on the court for several minutes. He eventually got to his feet and limped to the locker room. Advertisement

"[He] rolled it," Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters after the game. "Got some swelling and soreness, obviously. He tried to give it a go in the back and wanted to come back out and play, [but] just decided big picture, where we're at in the season and be smart. So we'll know more over the next few days."

Udoka noted that Celtics trainers will evaluate Brown "over the next few days," though he expressed optimism that it wouldn't be a long-term absence.

Entering Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Brown was averaging 23.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season.

The Celtics improved to 37-27 this season after Tuesday's win over the Hawks. Boston currently sits sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.