Trending
Advertisement
NBA
March 1, 2022 / 7:44 AM

Ja Morant nets 52 vs. Spurs, ignites Grizzlies with dunk on 7-footer

By Alex Butler
Ja Morant nets 52 vs. Spurs, ignites Grizzlies with dunk on 7-footer
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant logged his first career 50-point game in a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday in San Antonio. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

March 1 (UPI) -- Ja Morant scored a career-high 52 points and ignited the Memphis Grizzlies with a vicious slam dunk en route to a 118-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

The Grizzlies guard made 22 of 30 shots from the field, including all four of his 3-point attempts, in the victory at FedExForum in Memphis. He also logged seven rebounds.

Advertisement

"I'm just thankful for my teammates and coaches," Morant told reporters. "They believe in my and have all the confidence in the world that I can go and make the right play.

"They were looking for me. They told me to go ahead and go get it."

RELATED Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz scores 10 in long-awaited return

One of Morant's best plays of the night came with about 2:18 left in the second quarter. Grizzlies center Steven Adams pulled down a rebound to start the play and fired a pass to Morant on the left flank. Morant caught the feed and dribbled around Spurs defender Joshua Primo, cut toward the rim, picked up his dribble just outside the paint and took flight, despite being surrounded by defenders.

Advertisement

Morant pulled the ball back in his right hand and stuffed the ball through the rim while being defended by 7-foot-1 center Jakob Poeltl.

He followed that play up with a buzzer beater to give the Grizzlies a 68-58 lead at the break. The Grizzlies outscored the Spurs 28-27 in the third and 22-20 over the final 12 minutes to ice the victory. Morant totaled 23 points in the second half.

RELATED Washington Wizards bring back veteran guard Tomas Satoransky

"I guess it was just one of those nights," Morant said. "I was making shots and very confident."

De'Anthony Melton and Tyus Jones scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, for the Grizzlies. Lonnie Walker IV paced the Spurs with 22 points and guard Dejounte Murray added 21 points and eight assists. Poeltl totaled 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

"He has a chance to be pretty good," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said of Morant. "He's a beautiful player. It's not just that he's athletic. ... He makes decisions. He knows what's going on on the court. He passes the basketball and inherently understands space, knows where he is on the court and knows where everyone else is.

Advertisement
RELATED New York Knicks' Derrick Rose to have minor ankle surgery

"You combine the cerebral part of his game with the athleticism and you got a special kid."

Morant, 22, is averaging a career-high 27.6 points, 6.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game this season.

The Grizzlies (43-20) next face the Boston Celtics (36-27) at 7:30 p.m. EST Thursday at TD Garden in Boston. The Spurs (24-38) host the Sacramento Kings (23-40) at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Latest Headlines

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz scores 10 in long-awaited return
NBA // 9 hours ago
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz scores 10 in long-awaited return
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Magic guard Markelle Fultz made his long-awaited return Monday night against the Pacers and notched 10 points and six assists over 16 minutes in Orlando's 119-103 win over Indiana.
Washington Wizards bring back veteran guard Tomas Satoransky
NBA // 10 hours ago
Washington Wizards bring back veteran guard Tomas Satoransky
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Washington Wizards signed veteran guard Tomas Satoransky on Monday, the team said.
New York Knicks' Derrick Rose to have minor ankle surgery
NBA // 3 days ago
New York Knicks' Derrick Rose to have minor ankle surgery
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle, the team announced.
NBA players Alex Len, Svi Mykhailiuk condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine
NBA // 4 days ago
NBA players Alex Len, Svi Mykhailiuk condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Sacramento Kings center Alex Len and Toronto Raptors swingman Svi Mykhailiuk, the NBA's only Ukrainian players, condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a joint statement released Thursday.
Kyrie Irving 'excited' for full-time return; Nets await NYC vaccine mandate removal
NBA // 4 days ago
Kyrie Irving 'excited' for full-time return; Nets await NYC vaccine mandate removal
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving is "excited" for a full-time return to the Brooklyn Nets as New York City Mayor Eric Adams hinted the city could soon remove its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, coach Steve Nash said.
Portland Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic out at least 4 weeks with left foot injury
NBA // 5 days ago
Portland Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic out at least 4 weeks with left foot injury
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks with left foot plantar fasciitis, the team announced.
New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker shut down for rest of season
NBA // 5 days ago
New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker shut down for rest of season
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks and Kemba Walker reached an agreement for the All-Star guard to sit out the remainder of this season, allowing him to work out in preparation for the 2022-23 campaign.
Rare card of Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant sells for record $2 million
NBA // 6 days ago
Rare card of Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant sells for record $2 million
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A rare card of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was sold privately for a record $2 million last week, PWCC Marketplace announced Tuesday.
Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter
NBA // 6 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to sign former Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter once he clears waivers.
Ex-Pelicans guard J.J. Redick rips Zion Williamson for being 'detached teammate'
NBA // 6 days ago
Ex-Pelicans guard J.J. Redick rips Zion Williamson for being 'detached teammate'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Former New Orleans Pelicans guard J.J. Redick criticized his former teammate and star forward Zion Williamson for his "lack of investment" in the franchise.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Watch: Miguel Angel Jimenez sinks 2 holes-in-one to win Arizona golf title
Watch: Miguel Angel Jimenez sinks 2 holes-in-one to win Arizona golf title
Derek Jeter resigns as Marlins CEO, cites 'different' vision
Derek Jeter resigns as Marlins CEO, cites 'different' vision
NFL Mock Draft 2022: Neal, Hutchinson go first; Bengals, Lions trade up
NFL Mock Draft 2022: Neal, Hutchinson go first; Bengals, Lions trade up
Boxing: Lomachenko, MMA's Amosov join Klitschko brothers in Ukraine's fight vs. Russia
Boxing: Lomachenko, MMA's Amosov join Klitschko brothers in Ukraine's fight vs. Russia
MLB players scramble to stay fit, sharp as lockout goes on
MLB players scramble to stay fit, sharp as lockout goes on
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement