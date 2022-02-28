Washington Wizards bring back veteran guard Tomas Satoransky

Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky (31), shown Oct. 18, 2018, was waived by the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Washington Wizards signed veteran guard Tomas Satoransky on Monday, the team said. The Wizards announced the roster move after the San Antonio Spurs waived Satoransky on Saturday. Advertisement

Satoransky returns to the team that he spent his first three NBA seasons with from 2016-19. The Wizards selected him in the second round of the 2012 draft, but he remained overseas and played three seasons in Spain.

In his three seasons in Washington, Satoransky averaged 6.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. After his stint with the Wizards, he played two seasons with the Chicago Bulls (2019-21).

Satoransky was with the New Orleans Pelicans this season before he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the blockbuster trade involving guard C.J. McCollum. Satoransky was later moved to the Spurs in a three-team swap.

The 30-year-old Satoransky played one game for the Spurs before agreeing to the contract buyout over the weekend.

Entering Monday night, the Wizards (27-33) were two games shy of the postseason play-in cutoff line. Washington is scheduled to host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.