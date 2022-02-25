New York Knicks' Derrick Rose to have minor ankle surgery

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (R), shown April 7, 2021, hasn't played since suffering the injury against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 16. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle, the team announced. The Knicks said in a statement that Rose's surgery was scheduled for Friday. A timeline for his return hasn't been established. Advertisement

There had been optimism that Rose would return for the Knicks' game against the Miami Heat on Friday night. The veteran guard has missed the past two months because of the ankle ailment.

Rose told reporters on Jan. 30 that he hoped to make his return shortly after the NBA All-Star break.

The 33-year-old Rose hasn't played since suffering the ankle injury against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 16. He underwent surgery on Dec. 22 to remove a bone spur.

In Rose's absence, the Knicks have struggled to find consistency at the point guard spot. He has been one of the Knicks' strongest finishers at the rim this season, according to ESPN Stats & Information, shooting 53% on drives for a team ranked 27th in field goal percentage (43.4%).

Rose has averaged 12 points, four assists and three rebounds over 26 games (four starts) for the Knicks this season.

The Knicks (25-34) entered Friday in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings, three games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the 10th seed and final play-in spot.