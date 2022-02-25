Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Feb. 25, 2022 / 7:05 PM

New York Knicks' Derrick Rose to have minor ankle surgery

By Connor Grott
New York Knicks' Derrick Rose to have minor ankle surgery
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (R), shown April 7, 2021, hasn't played since suffering the injury against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 16. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle, the team announced.

The Knicks said in a statement that Rose's surgery was scheduled for Friday. A timeline for his return hasn't been established.

Advertisement

There had been optimism that Rose would return for the Knicks' game against the Miami Heat on Friday night. The veteran guard has missed the past two months because of the ankle ailment.

Rose told reporters on Jan. 30 that he hoped to make his return shortly after the NBA All-Star break.

The 33-year-old Rose hasn't played since suffering the ankle injury against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 16. He underwent surgery on Dec. 22 to remove a bone spur.

In Rose's absence, the Knicks have struggled to find consistency at the point guard spot. He has been one of the Knicks' strongest finishers at the rim this season, according to ESPN Stats & Information, shooting 53% on drives for a team ranked 27th in field goal percentage (43.4%).

Rose has averaged 12 points, four assists and three rebounds over 26 games (four starts) for the Knicks this season.

Advertisement

The Knicks (25-34) entered Friday in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings, three games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the 10th seed and final play-in spot.

Read More

New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker shut down for rest of season Kyrie Irving 'excited' for full-time return; Nets await NYC vaccine mandate removal Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter

Latest Headlines

NBA players Alex Len, Svi Mykhailiuk condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA players Alex Len, Svi Mykhailiuk condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Sacramento Kings center Alex Len and Toronto Raptors swingman Svi Mykhailiuk, the NBA's only Ukrainian players, condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a joint statement released Thursday.
Kyrie Irving 'excited' for full-time return; Nets await NYC vaccine mandate removal
NBA // 1 day ago
Kyrie Irving 'excited' for full-time return; Nets await NYC vaccine mandate removal
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving is "excited" for a full-time return to the Brooklyn Nets as New York City Mayor Eric Adams hinted the city could soon remove its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, coach Steve Nash said.
Portland Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic out at least 4 weeks with left foot injury
NBA // 1 day ago
Portland Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic out at least 4 weeks with left foot injury
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks with left foot plantar fasciitis, the team announced.
New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker shut down for rest of season
NBA // 2 days ago
New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker shut down for rest of season
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks and Kemba Walker reached an agreement for the All-Star guard to sit out the remainder of this season, allowing him to work out in preparation for the 2022-23 campaign.
Rare card of Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant sells for record $2 million
NBA // 2 days ago
Rare card of Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant sells for record $2 million
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A rare card of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was sold privately for a record $2 million last week, PWCC Marketplace announced Tuesday.
Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter
NBA // 2 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to sign former Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter once he clears waivers.
Ex-Pelicans guard J.J. Redick rips Zion Williamson for being 'detached teammate'
NBA // 2 days ago
Ex-Pelicans guard J.J. Redick rips Zion Williamson for being 'detached teammate'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Former New Orleans Pelicans guard J.J. Redick criticized his former teammate and star forward Zion Williamson for his "lack of investment" in the franchise.
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul to miss at least 6 weeks with thumb injury
NBA // 3 days ago
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul to miss at least 6 weeks with thumb injury
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul will be out for at least six weeks because of a right thumb injury.
Veteran guard Goran Dragic to sign with Brooklyn Nets for rest of season
NBA // 3 days ago
Veteran guard Goran Dragic to sign with Brooklyn Nets for rest of season
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Veteran free-agent guard Goran Dragic is signing with the Brooklyn Nets for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron edges Team Durant; Stephen Curry sets 3-point record
NBA // 4 days ago
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron edges Team Durant; Stephen Curry sets 3-point record
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry made a record 16 3-pointers to lead Team LeBron to a 163-160 win over Team Durant in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hall of Fame boxing Klitschko brothers vow to join Ukraine in 'bloody war' vs. Russia
Hall of Fame boxing Klitschko brothers vow to join Ukraine in 'bloody war' vs. Russia
Ex-Houston Oilers wide receiver Ken Burrough dies at 73
Ex-Houston Oilers wide receiver Ken Burrough dies at 73
Formula 1 cancels Russian Grand Prix amid invasion of Ukraine
Formula 1 cancels Russian Grand Prix amid invasion of Ukraine
Alexander Zverev loses $70K for attacking umpire chair with tennis racket
Alexander Zverev loses $70K for attacking umpire chair with tennis racket
Novak Djokovic to lose top tennis ranking after Dubai loss, Grand Slam hiatus
Novak Djokovic to lose top tennis ranking after Dubai loss, Grand Slam hiatus
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement