Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter

Former Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter (0), shown Feb. 10 against the Washington Wizards, averaged 3.6 points over 12 minutes per game for the Nets this season. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to sign former Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter once he clears waivers. ESPN and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the agreement between Carter and the Bucks on Tuesday. The team has yet to confirm the deal.

The Nets waived Carter after reaching an agreement with free-agent guard Goran Dragic on Monday. Carter will be the second player this month to jump to the Bucks after being waived by the Nets, joining DeAndre' Bembry.

Carter provides depth to a short-handed Bucks backcourt that has been impacted by the loss of Donte DiVincenzo, who was traded to the Sacramento Kings earlier this month, and Pat Connaughton, who is out for a month after having hand surgery.

The Bucks attempted to sign Dragic, but Milwaukee ultimately lost that sweepstake to the Nets. Steve Nash, the current head coach of the Nets, used to play alongside Dragic with the Phoenix Suns.

Carter averaged 3.6 points over 12 minutes per game for the Nets this season. He joined them in an off-season trade with the Suns, with whom he spent two seasons.

The 26-year-old Carter played his rookie campaign with the Memphis Grizzlies, who selected him with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of West Virginia.