Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Feb. 22, 2022 / 10:25 PM

Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter

By Connor Grott
Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter
Former Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter (0), shown Feb. 10 against the Washington Wizards, averaged 3.6 points over 12 minutes per game for the Nets this season. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to sign former Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter once he clears waivers.

ESPN and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the agreement between Carter and the Bucks on Tuesday. The team has yet to confirm the deal.

Advertisement

The Nets waived Carter after reaching an agreement with free-agent guard Goran Dragic on Monday. Carter will be the second player this month to jump to the Bucks after being waived by the Nets, joining DeAndre' Bembry.

Carter provides depth to a short-handed Bucks backcourt that has been impacted by the loss of Donte DiVincenzo, who was traded to the Sacramento Kings earlier this month, and Pat Connaughton, who is out for a month after having hand surgery.

The Bucks attempted to sign Dragic, but Milwaukee ultimately lost that sweepstake to the Nets. Steve Nash, the current head coach of the Nets, used to play alongside Dragic with the Phoenix Suns.

Carter averaged 3.6 points over 12 minutes per game for the Nets this season. He joined them in an off-season trade with the Suns, with whom he spent two seasons.

The 26-year-old Carter played his rookie campaign with the Memphis Grizzlies, who selected him with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of West Virginia.

Advertisement

Read More

Veteran guard Goran Dragic to sign with Brooklyn Nets for rest of season Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry 76ers' James Harden out through All-Star break due to hamstring injury

Latest Headlines

Rare card of Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant sells for record $2 million
NBA // 13 minutes ago
Rare card of Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant sells for record $2 million
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A rare card of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was sold privately for a record $2 million last week, PWCC Marketplace announced Tuesday.
Ex-Pelicans guard J.J. Redick rips Zion Williamson for being 'detached teammate'
NBA // 2 hours ago
Ex-Pelicans guard J.J. Redick rips Zion Williamson for being 'detached teammate'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Former New Orleans Pelicans guard J.J. Redick criticized his former teammate and star forward Zion Williamson for his "lack of investment" in the franchise.
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul to miss at least 6 weeks with thumb injury
NBA // 1 day ago
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul to miss at least 6 weeks with thumb injury
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul will be out for at least six weeks because of a right thumb injury.
Veteran guard Goran Dragic to sign with Brooklyn Nets for rest of season
NBA // 1 day ago
Veteran guard Goran Dragic to sign with Brooklyn Nets for rest of season
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Veteran free-agent guard Goran Dragic is signing with the Brooklyn Nets for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron edges Team Durant; Stephen Curry sets 3-point record
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron edges Team Durant; Stephen Curry sets 3-point record
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry made a record 16 3-pointers to lead Team LeBron to a 163-160 win over Team Durant in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.
Spurs great Manu Ginobili, WNBA legend Swin Cash among Hall of Fame finalists
NBA // 4 days ago
Spurs great Manu Ginobili, WNBA legend Swin Cash among Hall of Fame finalists
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- San Antonio Spurs great Manu Ginobili and WNBA legend Swin Cash headlined the 11 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 on Friday.
Maple Leafs, Raptors to end proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement for fans
NBA // 4 days ago
Maple Leafs, Raptors to end proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement for fans
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment announced Friday that it will discontinue its proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement for fans entering its venues, beginning in early March.
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis to miss at least 4 weeks with foot injury
NBA // 5 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis to miss at least 4 weeks with foot injury
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis will be out for at least four weeks after an MRI revealed the All-Star big man has a mid-foot sprain.
Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry
NBA // 1 week ago
Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to sign former Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry for the remainder of the season.
Minnesota Timberwolves signing guard Patrick Beverley to 1-year extension
NBA // 1 week ago
Minnesota Timberwolves signing guard Patrick Beverley to 1-year extension
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has reached an agreement on a short-term contract extension with the franchise.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge rules that Texans QB Deshaun Watson can be questioned in 9 of 22 civil cases
Judge rules that Texans QB Deshaun Watson can be questioned in 9 of 22 civil cases
Ex-Pelicans guard J.J. Redick rips Zion Williamson for being 'detached teammate'
Ex-Pelicans guard J.J. Redick rips Zion Williamson for being 'detached teammate'
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic casts doubt on U.S. tennis tourneys
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic casts doubt on U.S. tennis tourneys
Junior hockey player banned for life, police investigate punch to referee
Junior hockey player banned for life, police investigate punch to referee
Steelers 'excited' about QB Rudolph's future after Roethlisberger departure
Steelers 'excited' about QB Rudolph's future after Roethlisberger departure
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement