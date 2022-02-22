Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Feb. 22, 2022 / 11:25 PM

Rare card of Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant sells for record $2 million

By Connor Grott

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A rare card of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was sold privately for a record $2 million last week, PWCC Marketplace announced Tuesday.

The $2 million price tag was the highest ever for a Bryant card. In addition, the sale is notable because the card -- a 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald -- isn't a rookie card, nor does it feature an autograph or game-used memorabilia patch.

Advertisement

In March 2021, a "pristine/black label" Bryant rookie card sold for about $1.8 million, making it one of the most expensive basketball cards ever sold at the time.

The Metal Universe Bryant card eclipses that $1.8 million mark and becomes the latest in basketball to surpass the $2 million threshold, joining multiple LeBron James rookie patch autographs, a Luka Doncic "Logoman" auto and a Michael Jordan All-Star Game-used jersey auto card.

RELATED 'Pristine' Kobe Bryant rookie card sells for $1.8M at auction

James currently holds the all-time record, with his 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection RPA parallel card fetching $5.2 million in April 2021.

Though the Bryant card is numbered 004/100, only the first 10 are of the emerald-hued variety in the set. Cards numbered 11-100 of the Precious Metal Gems insert are red. Beckett Media once called Precious Metal Gems parallels "some of the most coveted postwar sports cards."

The Bryant card earned an 8.5 grade from Beckett Grading Services (BGS), which equals the best-graded known example of this card. Currently, PSA's highest-graded version of the emerald parallel is a 7.

"This is arguably Kobe's best card in existence," Jesse Craig, director of business development at PWCC, said in a statement. "It's [difficult] to find them in any condition -- and because of their delicate nature, to find one in such good condition is incredibly rare."

RELATED Statue of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna erected at site of 2020 helicopter crash

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star selection. The Lakers icon, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Latest Headlines

Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter
NBA // 1 hour ago
Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to sign former Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter once he clears waivers.
Ex-Pelicans guard J.J. Redick rips Zion Williamson for being 'detached teammate'
NBA // 2 hours ago
Ex-Pelicans guard J.J. Redick rips Zion Williamson for being 'detached teammate'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Former New Orleans Pelicans guard J.J. Redick criticized his former teammate and star forward Zion Williamson for his "lack of investment" in the franchise.
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul to miss at least 6 weeks with thumb injury
NBA // 1 day ago
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul to miss at least 6 weeks with thumb injury
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul will be out for at least six weeks because of a right thumb injury.
Veteran guard Goran Dragic to sign with Brooklyn Nets for rest of season
NBA // 1 day ago
Veteran guard Goran Dragic to sign with Brooklyn Nets for rest of season
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Veteran free-agent guard Goran Dragic is signing with the Brooklyn Nets for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron edges Team Durant; Stephen Curry sets 3-point record
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron edges Team Durant; Stephen Curry sets 3-point record
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry made a record 16 3-pointers to lead Team LeBron to a 163-160 win over Team Durant in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.
Spurs great Manu Ginobili, WNBA legend Swin Cash among Hall of Fame finalists
NBA // 4 days ago
Spurs great Manu Ginobili, WNBA legend Swin Cash among Hall of Fame finalists
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- San Antonio Spurs great Manu Ginobili and WNBA legend Swin Cash headlined the 11 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 on Friday.
Maple Leafs, Raptors to end proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement for fans
NBA // 4 days ago
Maple Leafs, Raptors to end proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement for fans
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment announced Friday that it will discontinue its proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement for fans entering its venues, beginning in early March.
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis to miss at least 4 weeks with foot injury
NBA // 5 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis to miss at least 4 weeks with foot injury
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis will be out for at least four weeks after an MRI revealed the All-Star big man has a mid-foot sprain.
Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry
NBA // 1 week ago
Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to sign former Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry for the remainder of the season.
Minnesota Timberwolves signing guard Patrick Beverley to 1-year extension
NBA // 1 week ago
Minnesota Timberwolves signing guard Patrick Beverley to 1-year extension
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has reached an agreement on a short-term contract extension with the franchise.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge rules that Texans QB Deshaun Watson can be questioned in 9 of 22 civil cases
Judge rules that Texans QB Deshaun Watson can be questioned in 9 of 22 civil cases
Ex-Pelicans guard J.J. Redick rips Zion Williamson for being 'detached teammate'
Ex-Pelicans guard J.J. Redick rips Zion Williamson for being 'detached teammate'
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic casts doubt on U.S. tennis tourneys
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic casts doubt on U.S. tennis tourneys
Junior hockey player banned for life, police investigate punch to referee
Junior hockey player banned for life, police investigate punch to referee
Steelers 'excited' about QB Rudolph's future after Roethlisberger departure
Steelers 'excited' about QB Rudolph's future after Roethlisberger departure
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement