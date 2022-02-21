Advertisement
NBA
Feb. 21, 2022 / 7:39 AM

NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron edges Team Durant; Stephen Curry sets 3-point record

By Alex Butler
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron edges Team Durant; Stephen Curry sets 3-point record
Stephen Curry won the Kobe Bryant Trophy for his 50-point performance, which led Team LeBron to a win over Team Durant in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. Photo by David Maxwell/EPA-EFE

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry made a record 16 3-pointers to lead Team LeBron to a 163-160 win over Team Durant in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.

The Golden State Warriors guard totaled 50 points in the victory Sunday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. He made 17 of 30 shots overall and attempted 27 shots from 3-point range. LeBron James ended the game with a walk-off, turn-around, fade away jump shot.

Advertisement

"I got hot early, kept it going and tried to put on a little bit of a show," Curry told reporters.

Curry received the Kobe Bryant Trophy, the game's MVP Award, for his record-setting performance. Team Durant outscored Team LeBron 84-68 in the paint, 87-39 off the bench and 23-19 off turnovers. Team LeBron outscored Team Durant 33-30 off fast breaks and 25-21 in the fourth quarter.

RELATED Spurs great Manu Ginobili, WNBA legend Swin Cash among Hall of Fame finalists

"Steph, c'mon man," James said. "This guy is from a different planet. He literally has an automatic sniper connected to his arm. When he lets it go, you think it's going in every time."

Advertisement

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid totaled 36 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Team Durant. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and totaled 12 rebounds and three assists for Team LeBron.

James scored 24 points with eight assists and six rebounds in the win.

RELATED Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis to miss at least 4 weeks with foot injury

Team LeBron opened the game with a 5-0 run and carried a 47-45 lead into the second quarter. James scored nine points over the first 12 minutes.

Curry got hot in the second quarter, with six made 3-pointers to power Team LeBron, but Team Durant held a 94-93 lead at halftime. Curry poured in another seven 3-pointers in the third, but Team Durant led 139-138 at the end of the quarter.

The NBA's scoring format for the game requires the winning team to score 24 points more than the point total of the leading team through three quarters in an untimed fourth quarter, a nod to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. That meant the first team to 163 points would win the game.

RELATED Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland and Curry each opened the final frame with 3-pointers to push the Team LeBron lead to 144-139. Team Durant responded to take a lead later in the quarter, but Team LeBron pushed its lead to 161-155 on a shot for the Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan at the end of the frame.

Advertisement

Bulls guard Zach LaVine hit a 3-pointer for Team Durant to cut the lead to one point on the next possession. James then ended the game with a clutch, fade-away jump shot.

DeRozan started that sequence with a pass down low for the Los Angeles Lakers star. James caught the ball and had his back to LaVine. He backed down the Bulls guard before he turned and jumped back toward the 3-point line in the right corner. James then launched a high shot, which fell through the net for the game-winning points.

The NBA regular season schedule resumes Thursday.

Moments from LeBron James' career

St. Vincent-St. Mary High School senior LeBron James (L) drives around a Zanesvuille defender in Akron, Ohio, on February 14, 2003. James is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. A couple months later, the Cleveland Cavaliers coach was suspended because James worked out with the team before he graduated from high school. Photo by Tom Cammett/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Spurs great Manu Ginobili, WNBA legend Swin Cash among Hall of Fame finalists
NBA // 2 days ago
Spurs great Manu Ginobili, WNBA legend Swin Cash among Hall of Fame finalists
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- San Antonio Spurs great Manu Ginobili and WNBA legend Swin Cash headlined the 11 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 on Friday.
Maple Leafs, Raptors to end proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement for fans
NBA // 2 days ago
Maple Leafs, Raptors to end proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement for fans
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment announced Friday that it will discontinue its proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement for fans entering its venues, beginning in early March.
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis to miss at least 4 weeks with foot injury
NBA // 3 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis to miss at least 4 weeks with foot injury
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis will be out for at least four weeks after an MRI revealed the All-Star big man has a mid-foot sprain.
Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry
NBA // 5 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to sign former Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry for the remainder of the season.
Minnesota Timberwolves signing guard Patrick Beverley to 1-year extension
NBA // 6 days ago
Minnesota Timberwolves signing guard Patrick Beverley to 1-year extension
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has reached an agreement on a short-term contract extension with the franchise.
76ers' James Harden out through All-Star break due to hamstring injury
NBA // 6 days ago
76ers' James Harden out through All-Star break due to hamstring injury
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden will miss the team's final two games before the All-Star break and the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland this weekend as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.
NBA reinstates former Kings, Pelicans guard Tyreke Evans after 2-year ban
NBA // 6 days ago
NBA reinstates former Kings, Pelicans guard Tyreke Evans after 2-year ban
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Tyreke Evans, the NBA's Rookie of the Year in 2010, has been reinstated to play in the league after serving a two-year suspension for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program.
Mavericks trading Kristaps Porzingis to Wizards in multiplayer swap
NBA // 1 week ago
Mavericks trading Kristaps Porzingis to Wizards in multiplayer swap
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Dallas Mavericks agreed to trade All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards on Thursday.
Nets' Kevin Durant avoids taking James Harden in NBA All-Star Game Draft
NBA // 1 week ago
Nets' Kevin Durant avoids taking James Harden in NBA All-Star Game Draft
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Just a few hours after Brooklyn agreed to trade disgruntled guard James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers, Nets star forward Kevin Durant avoided selecting his former teammate in Thursday's NBA All-Star Game Draft.
Brooklyn Nets to trade superstar James Harden to Philadelphia 76ers
NBA // 1 week ago
Brooklyn Nets to trade superstar James Harden to Philadelphia 76ers
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade disgruntled All-Star guard James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Finland upsets Russia for first men's hockey gold
Finland upsets Russia for first men's hockey gold
Austin Cindric clinches first Daytona 500 win; crashes nixed top contenders
Austin Cindric clinches first Daytona 500 win; crashes nixed top contenders
Beijing bids farewell to Winter Olympics with Closing Ceremony
Beijing bids farewell to Winter Olympics with Closing Ceremony
Germany wins 2-woman bobsled, U.S. takes bronze
Germany wins 2-woman bobsled, U.S. takes bronze
IOC chief Bach 'very disturbed' by Kamila Valieva performance; blasts 'chilling' entourage
IOC chief Bach 'very disturbed' by Kamila Valieva performance; blasts 'chilling' entourage
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement