Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul to miss at least 6 weeks with thumb injury

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul (L), shown June 30, 2021, suffered an avulsion fracture in his right thumb.

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul will be out for at least six weeks because of a right thumb injury. League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Arizona Republic on Sunday night that Paul suffered an avulsion fracture in his right thumb. According to the outlets, the All-Star guard will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks. Advertisement

Paul's injury is a significant blow to a Suns team that has the best record in the NBA at the All-Star break. The Suns' floor general could now miss the remainder of the regular season due to the thumb ailment.

The 2021-22 regular season ends seven weeks from Sunday, on April 10. The playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 16.

"We've dealt with a lot already this year," Suns head coach Monty Williams, who coached Team LeBron to a win in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, said after the game. "We've lost multiple guys due to injury this year, and we've had things outside of basketball invade, so to think you're going to go through an NBA season and not have adversity, it's silly.

"You hate it, but you're prepared for it. This is different, because it's Chris. But with that in mind, it's also an opportunity to strengthen our team and give other guys confidence in certain areas. And when he does come back, I think we'll be that much better."

Paul injured his thumb during the third quarter of the Suns' victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. He was ejected from that game after picking up a pair of technical fouls, and he was seen grabbing at his hand as he walked off the court.

Despite the injury, Paul came off the bench for Team LeBron on Sunday night. He checked into the game for DeMar DeRozan late in the first quarter and finished with one shot and an assist in two minutes of action.

The 36-year-old Paul has averaged 14.9 points, 10.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals over 58 games this season.