Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Feb. 17, 2022 / 10:52 PM

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis to miss at least 4 weeks with foot injury

By Connor Grott
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis to miss at least 4 weeks with foot injury
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (R), shown May 27, 2021, suffered the foot injury during Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis will be out for at least four weeks after an MRI revealed the All-Star big man has a mid-foot sprain.

Davis suffered the foot injury during the Lakers' 106-101 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old Davis underwent X-rays after the Lakers' victory that showed no fracture, according to the team, but the MRI on Thursday revealed the sprain. The Lakers said team doctors will re-evaluate him in about four weeks.

Davis was injured when he jumped to catch a lob pass from teammate Malik Monk and landed on Rudy Gobert's heel in the second quarter. Davis' ankle bent outward and he collapsed to the floor, clutching at his lower right leg in visible pain.

After the game, Lakers star LeBron James said Davis left Crypto.com Arena on crutches. According to ESPN, Davis experienced significant swelling in the foot immediately following the injury.

Advertisement

The foot ailment marks another tough injury break for Davis, who missed 17 games from late December to late January because of a sprained MCL in his left knee.

RELATED Minnesota Timberwolves signing guard Patrick Beverley to 1-year extension

The Lakers will have two games remaining in February after the NBA All-Star break. Los Angeles will then play nine games through March 18 -- the date in which Davis would be re-evaluated, according to the team's timeline.

In 37 games this season, Davis has averaged 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 blocks.

Entering Thursday, the Lakers sat ninth in the Western Conference standings with a 27-31 record.

RELATED 76ers' James Harden out through All-Star break due to hamstring injury

Latest Headlines

Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry
NBA // 2 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to sign former Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry for the remainder of the season.
Minnesota Timberwolves signing guard Patrick Beverley to 1-year extension
NBA // 2 days ago
Minnesota Timberwolves signing guard Patrick Beverley to 1-year extension
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has reached an agreement on a short-term contract extension with the franchise.
76ers' James Harden out through All-Star break due to hamstring injury
NBA // 3 days ago
76ers' James Harden out through All-Star break due to hamstring injury
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden will miss the team's final two games before the All-Star break and the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland this weekend as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.
NBA reinstates former Kings, Pelicans guard Tyreke Evans after 2-year ban
NBA // 3 days ago
NBA reinstates former Kings, Pelicans guard Tyreke Evans after 2-year ban
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Tyreke Evans, the NBA's Rookie of the Year in 2010, has been reinstated to play in the league after serving a two-year suspension for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program.
Mavericks trading Kristaps Porzingis to Wizards in multiplayer swap
NBA // 1 week ago
Mavericks trading Kristaps Porzingis to Wizards in multiplayer swap
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Dallas Mavericks agreed to trade All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards on Thursday.
Nets' Kevin Durant avoids taking James Harden in NBA All-Star Game Draft
NBA // 1 week ago
Nets' Kevin Durant avoids taking James Harden in NBA All-Star Game Draft
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Just a few hours after Brooklyn agreed to trade disgruntled guard James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers, Nets star forward Kevin Durant avoided selecting his former teammate in Thursday's NBA All-Star Game Draft.
Brooklyn Nets to trade superstar James Harden to Philadelphia 76ers
NBA // 1 week ago
Brooklyn Nets to trade superstar James Harden to Philadelphia 76ers
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade disgruntled All-Star guard James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.
Jazz's Joe Ingles traded to Blazers in 3-team deal
NBA // 1 week ago
Jazz's Joe Ingles traded to Blazers in 3-team deal
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Utah Jazz sent veteran forward Joe Ingles to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team trade, which also involved the San Antonio Spurs, the teams announced.
Nets star James Harden to miss 4th straight game amid trade speculation
NBA // 1 week ago
Nets star James Harden to miss 4th straight game amid trade speculation
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Nets superstar guard James Harden will miss his fourth consecutive game Thursday when Brooklyn visits the Washington Wizards.
Trail Blazers send C.J. McCollum to Pelicans in 7-player trade
NBA // 1 week ago
Trail Blazers send C.J. McCollum to Pelicans in 7-player trade
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Pelicans acquired veteran guard C.J. McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a seven-player trade Tuesday, the teams announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kamila Valieva: Figure skater who took banned substance misses Top 3 in singles
Kamila Valieva: Figure skater who took banned substance misses Top 3 in singles
Kamila Valieva had three substances in system, reports say
Kamila Valieva had three substances in system, reports say
Mikaela Shiffrin disqualified for third time; Michelle Gisin wins Alpine combined gold
Mikaela Shiffrin disqualified for third time; Michelle Gisin wins Alpine combined gold
Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine
Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine
Rams' Matthew Stafford, wife Kelly to pay for photographer's hospital bills after fall
Rams' Matthew Stafford, wife Kelly to pay for photographer's hospital bills after fall
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement