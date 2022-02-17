Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis to miss at least 4 weeks with foot injury

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (R), shown May 27, 2021, suffered the foot injury during Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis will be out for at least four weeks after an MRI revealed the All-Star big man has a mid-foot sprain. Davis suffered the foot injury during the Lakers' 106-101 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Advertisement

The 28-year-old Davis underwent X-rays after the Lakers' victory that showed no fracture, according to the team, but the MRI on Thursday revealed the sprain. The Lakers said team doctors will re-evaluate him in about four weeks.

Davis was injured when he jumped to catch a lob pass from teammate Malik Monk and landed on Rudy Gobert's heel in the second quarter. Davis' ankle bent outward and he collapsed to the floor, clutching at his lower right leg in visible pain.

After the game, Lakers star LeBron James said Davis left Crypto.com Arena on crutches. According to ESPN, Davis experienced significant swelling in the foot immediately following the injury.

The foot ailment marks another tough injury break for Davis, who missed 17 games from late December to late January because of a sprained MCL in his left knee.

The Lakers will have two games remaining in February after the NBA All-Star break. Los Angeles will then play nine games through March 18 -- the date in which Davis would be re-evaluated, according to the team's timeline.

In 37 games this season, Davis has averaged 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 blocks.

Entering Thursday, the Lakers sat ninth in the Western Conference standings with a 27-31 record.