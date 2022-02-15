Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry

Former Atlanta Hawks guard DeAndre' Bembry (L), shown April 7, 2017, was in his first season with the Brooklyn Nets before being released last week. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to sign former Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry for the remainder of the season. League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Tuesday that Bembry will travel to Milwaukee to finalize a contract agreement as soon as Wednesday. Advertisement

In need of a free roster spot, the Nets waived Bembry to complete last week's James Harden-Ben Simmons trade.

Bembry averaged 5.8 points and 3.2 rebounds over 48 games (20 starts) for the Nets this season. He averaged 19.8 minutes per game while shooting 56.8% from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range.

The pending arrival of Bembry still leaves the Bucks with two vacant roster spots. According to ESPN, Milwaukee remains a possible landing spot for veteran guard Goran Dragic, who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs earlier Tuesday.

The Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, L.A. Clippers and Nets also are possible destinations for Dragic, ESPN reported.

The Bucks are without guard Pat Connaughton (hand surgery) for a month. Milwaukee also has been missing veteran guard George Hill, who has been dealing with a neck injury.

In addition to those injuries, the Bucks traded guard Donte DiVincenzo to the Sacramento Kings at the NBA trade deadline, leaving the team short-handed in its backcourt.