NBA reinstates former Kings, Pelicans guard Tyreke Evans after 2-year ban

Former Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans (13), shown Jan. 31, 2012, was given a two-year suspension for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Tyreke Evans, the NBA's Rookie of the Year in 2010, has been reinstated to play in the league after serving a two-year suspension for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program. The league announced Monday that Evans is eligible to begin negotiations with teams immediately and can sign a contract as soon as Friday. Advertisement

The 32-year-old Evans is considered to be in good physical shape and is expected to start working out for teams in the near future. He has averaged 15.7 points, 4.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds over 594 career games.

Evans is the first NBA player to be banned and reinstated since Chris "Birdman" Andersen, who was reinstated in 2008 after serving a similar two-year ban. Under the league's jointly approved drug policy, a player can be suspended for two years if he tests positive for what's considered a "drug of abuse."

Before his suspension, Evans spent time with the Sacramento Kings (2009-13, 2017), New Orleans Pelicans (2013-17), Memphis Grizzlies (2017-18) and Indiana Pacers (2018-19). In his last full season, he averaged 10.2 points and 2.9 rebounds across 69 games (18 starts) with the Pacers.

The Kings selected Evans with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2009 draft out of Memphis.