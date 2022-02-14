76ers' James Harden out through All-Star break due to hamstring injury

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden, shown Oct. 8, 2019, will miss the team's final two games before the All-Star break, as well as the All-Star Game in Cleveland this weekend. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden will miss the team's final two games before the All-Star break and the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland this weekend as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. Harden will miss games against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday and the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. The 32-year-old Harden has been dealing with a hamstring strain that kept him out of the lineup during his final weeks with the Brooklyn Nets. Advertisement

"I think it's more to make sure he's right, healthy and ready to go," 76ers head coach Doc Rivers told reporters after Monday's practice.

Harden will be officially introduced Tuesday afternoon before Philadelphia's matchup against the Celtics. Because of his absence this week, his first opportunity to suit up in a 76ers uniform will be Feb. 25 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Harden's first possible home game as a member of the Sixers will be March 2 against the New York Knicks.

first day at the office: ✔️ pic.twitter.com/RytPlIOx12— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 14, 2022

Rivers said Harden went through every drill with the team during Monday's practice. Harden is expected to team up with second-year guard Tyrese Maxey in the 76ers' backcourt.

"We didn't do anything live, but he did all the skeleton [drill] work, all the defensive walk-through stuff, all the shooting," Rivers said of Harden. "He did everything everybody else did. Obviously, he's a high-IQ basketball player, so the stuff we do, he does anyway. And the other stuff we threw him out there, he kind of figured it out.

"Listen, putting James Harden into an offense is not that hard. It really isn't. I mean, he's just a terrific basketball player, so you don't need to overcomplicate it. You know where he's been great at, you know which direction he wants to go, and so you put him on those sides of the floor."

Harden, who was traded from Brooklyn to Philadelphia last week, has averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and eight rebounds over 44 games this season.

Also Monday, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen was named to the All-Star Game as an injury replacement for Harden on Team LeBron. This is the first All-Star selection for Allen, who is averaging a career-high 16.2 points and 11.1 rebounds this season.